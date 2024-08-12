ASYAD GROUP EMERGES VICTORIOUS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2023

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asyad Group emerges victorious as the 'Most Comprehensive Logistics Solutions Brand, GCC- 2023' at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards, an esteemed annual event organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, recognizes exceptional international brands across various industries. GBM's comprehensive evaluation process assesses numerous factors, including operational excellence, customer satisfaction, innovation and technology, and sustainability initiatives. Asyad Group has distinguished itself through outstanding performance in these areas, earning well-deserved recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global Brands Magazine said, "Asyad Group has set a benchmark in the logistics industry with its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Their dedication to delivering superior customer satisfaction and embracing cutting-edge technologies truly sets them apart. Recognizing Asyad Group as the 'Most Comprehensive Logistics Solutions Brand, GCC' reflects their outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry."

ABOUT ASYAD GROUP

As Oman's global integrated logistics service provider, Asyad Group has been instrumental in propelling Oman's logistics sector onto the international stage. With a robust financial standing of USD 4 billion and significant government infrastructure investment amounting to USD 20 billion, Asyad has positioned itself as a magnet for businesses seeking to leverage Oman's integrated logistics facilities for manufacturing and trade. This underscores Oman's strategic position along international shipping lines, making the nation an appealing destination for businesses seeking to establish a robust presence in the Middle East.

Asyad Group's integrated logistics solutions extend across ports, free zones, and shipping, encompassing three deep ports, two free zones, and an economic zone. This intricate network is seamlessly supported by Oman's five airports and a world-class road network. Moreover, Asyad operates full maritime services, boasting one of the largest drydocks in the Middle East and a diverse fleet of over 75 vessels.

What sets Asyad apart is not merely its comprehensive logistics offerings but its visionary strategy since its inception in 2016. The company has rapidly evolved, transforming siloed logistics entities into a unified, highly efficient global brand. In 2022, the Group achieved double-digit revenue growth, surpassing USD 1.178 billion, and recorded a staggering profit of over USD 161 million, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and sustainability.

Asyad has not only developed a state-of-the-art integrated logistics ecosystem renowned for efficiency but has also embedded sustainability at the core of its business model. The Group's commitment to Oman's net-zero emissions by 2050 pledge has qualified it to achieve a Gold Rating on the Oman Sustainability Index for two consecutive years, showcasing its dedication to sustainable growth.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

