DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced, at the prestigious inaugural ASUS AI Tech event in Dubai, the unveiling of its comprehensive Professional Services for Sovereign AI Solutions. The announcement reinforces the company's position as a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation. In strategic collaboration with industry leaders—including NVIDIA, AMD, Micron, Weka, Foxlink, Schneider Electric, and DataDirect Networks—ASUS led the conversation on the future of sovereign AI, underscoring the critical importance of national autonomy in AI development, deployment, and governance.

ASUS Redefines Sovereign AI with Next-Generation Professional Services at Inaugural “ASUS AI Tech” Summit in Dubai

A new era for AI sovereignty The ASUS commitment to sovereign AI highlights the vital role of innovation in securing data sovereignty and security. "Sovereign AI has evolved from a strategic advantage to a national imperative," said Paul Ju, Senior Vice President, Co-head of Open Platform BG. "Through deep engineering expertise and robust ecosystem partnerships, ASUS delivers future-proof AI infrastructure that meets the most stringent requirements for security, performance, and compliance—ensuring our partners lead the AI revolution."

During the summit, ASUS demonstrated its Total Infrastructure Solutions, reaffirming its commitment to accelerating AI adoption through close collaboration with ecosystem partners. From high-performance computing and scalable storage to sustainable energy and next-generation cooling, ASUS provides end-to-end sovereign AI infrastructure aligned with local policies and the highest security standards.

The company's sovereign AI expertise is proven by seven successful national-level AI project deployments, including flagship supercomputing initiatives such as Taiwania 2 and Forerunner 1, cementing its leadership in high-performance computing and AI.

Customer-centric professional services

ASUS Professional Services, which includes Sovereign AI Solutions, support organizations throughout the entire AI lifecycle, delivering five core offerings: strategic infrastructure design, seamless computing implementation, advanced performance tuning, AI platform development, and comprehensive lifecycle management. Every service is meticulously engineered for security, scalability, and regulatory compliance—empowering clients to achieve operational excellence and true digital sovereignty.

In particular, ASUS expertise in performance tuning is unmatched. ASUS infrastructure engineers custom-build GPU architectures for each project, consistently aiming not just to meet, but to exceed industry benchmarks. Each configuration undergoes a rigorous 168-hour non-stop stress test, ensuring breakthrough performance and unwavering reliability for mission-critical AI workloads. By leveraging advanced verification protocols, ASUS delivers peak performance and instills confidence that every infrastructure solution is built on a foundation of true excellence.

The summit showcased compelling case studies from government, manufacturing, smart city, and healthcare sectors—underscoring the company's proven expertise in delivering real-world sovereign AI solutions. For supercomputing clients, ASUS set a new industry benchmark in rapid data center deployment with the ASUS AIDC (ASUS Infrastructure Deployment Center) platform. Leveraging this platform, ASUS successfully completed the large-scale custom installation of ASUS AI PODs, each equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems, in just 30 minutes—including OS deployment, system configuration with memory and storage, network integration, GPU/IB driver installation, and security settings for account management. This end-to-end efficiency empowers clients to accelerate their time to market and achieve operational excellence.

In healthcare, the company has partnered with national health research centers to revolutionize research and precision medicine using an advanced AI platform developed in-house by ASUS. This powerful platform has enabled breakthrough innovations in genomic analysis, molecular simulations, and AI image annotation and language processing compared to traditional CPU-based systems.

The latest technologies from ASUS partners

During the summit, a range of industry leaders also presented their latest advancements:

NVIDIA highlighted its latest NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 infrastructure, NVIDIA Omniverse platform, and advanced AI ecosystems, underscoring AI's transformative impact across industries.

NVIDIA Omniverse platform, and advanced AI ecosystems, underscoring AI's transformative impact across industries. AMD showcased its AMD EPYC™ -powered servers, RS501A-E12-RS12U, ESC8000A-E13P, and RS720A-E13-RS8G, featuring AMD EPYC 9005 "Zen5/5c" processors with up to 192 cores, delivering exceptional localized AI acceleration for next-generation data center workloads.

Micron showcased the world's first PCIe® Gen6 SSD — the Micron 9650 — which also supports liquid-cooled systems and delivers unmatched performance for AI training and inference. Micron also highlighted the industry-leading Micron 6600 ION SSD, which offers up to 245TB capacity supporting massive AI data lakes, as well as the high-bandwidth MRDIMM, which is designed to power tomorrow's AI workloads.

WEKA showcased high-performance storage purpose-built to accelerate sovereign AI pipelines.

Schneider Electric unveiled sustainable power and cooling innovations purpose-built for regional AI infrastructure.

Foxlink introduced advanced robotic intelligence solutions optimized for AI, underscoring its drive for innovation. With dedicated data centers, Foxlink is rapidly accelerating robot development and paving the way toward fully automated factories.

DataDirect Networks introduced DDN Infinia, its next-generation Data Intelligence Platform for end-to-end AI that enables enterprises to seamlessly manage, accelerate, and scale AI data pipelines.

Build you AI infrastructure with ASUS

