ASUS Launches Zenbook A14: The World's Lightest Copilot+ PC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS has recently announced a significant expansion of its innovative Copilot+ PC lineup — the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs — in order to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to everyone. The flagship of this lineup is Zenbook A14, the lightest Copilot+ PC in the world. Weighing just under a kilogram, Zenbook A14 empowers modern lifestyles and redefines portable computing with cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

Image credit: ASUS

Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X processors, Zenbook A14 delivers exceptional performance with on-device AI capabilities that enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Users can enjoy up to 32 hours of multi-working-day battery life, making it an ideal companion for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

Zenbook A14 is the first ASUS laptop to feature an all-Ceraluminum™ chassis, including the lid, keyboard area, and base. This innovative material, developed by ASUS, is 30% lighter than anodized aluminum while offering exceptional durability, anti-wear properties, scratch resistance, and a smudge-free surface. The tone-on-tone minimalist design, inspired by nature, adds a sophisticated touch to this groundbreaking device.

Engineered for ultimate mobility, Zenbook A14 features a full array of I/O ports that eliminates the need for adapters. Its advanced AI features, integrated through the Copilot+ PC platform, unlock new levels of efficiency and convenience for users on the go.

Zenbook A14 will launch globally with a starting price of US$899, offering a premium combination of ultra-lightweight design, long-lasting battery power and cutting-edge AI capabilities for users on the move. Learn more about Zenbook A14.

