ASUS Announces Key Milestone with Nebius and Showcases NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 System at GTC Paris 2025

Accelerating AI with scalable performance and next-gen infrastructure

PARIS, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today joined GTC Paris at VivaTech 2025 as a Gold Sponsor, highlighting its latest portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions and reinforcing its commitment to advancing the AI Factory vision with a full range of NVIDIA® Blackwell Ultra solutions, delivering breakthrough performance from large-scale datacenter to personal desktop.

ASUS at NVIDIA GTC Paris

ASUS is also excited to announce a transformative partnership milestone in its partnership with Nebius. Together, the two companies are enabling a new era of AI innovation built on NVIDIA's advanced platforms. Building on the success of the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform deployment, ASUS and Nebius are now moving forward with strategic collaborations featuring the next-generation NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform. This ongoing initiative underscores ASUS's role as a key enabler in AI infrastructure, committed to delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and innovation.

Andrey Korolenko, Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer at Nebius said: "We have collaborated with ASUS for many years and appreciate its impressive capability to deliver swift and efficient solutions. ASUS not only delivers consistently against our exacting technical requirements, but also demonstrates deep professional expertise in building AI infrastructure. The company's forward-thinking approach and technical excellence have been a key enabler for our projects, and we look forward to working together to deliver the next generations of AI infrastructure."

AI servers: Building NVIDIA AI Factories for enterprise

Leading the charge in AI advancement, ASUS is driving scalable, agentic AI through increased token generation. At GTC Paris, ASUS will unveil its latest AI Factory infrastructure solutions built on NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers as well as the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra systems. The ASUS AI POD, built with the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 system, delivers exceptional performance for complex AI inference tasks, making it ideal for advanced AI applications. Meanwhile, ASUS XA NB3I-E12, featuring the NVIDIA HGX B300 system, pushes the boundaries of AI computing with higher FLOPS and a massive 2.3TB of HBM3e memory — accelerating training and inference for large-scale models.

To further address the growing demands of high-performance AI and HPC environments, ASUS introduced the new ESC8000A-E13P. This 4U NVIDIA MGX server supports up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs with built-in PCIe® 6.0 switches, offering seamless integration, performance optimization, and scalability for modern data centers and agile IT deployments

AI Inferencing: Enabling intelligent services at scale

ASUS also unveiled powerful AI inference solutions, introducing a new lineup of workstations and a compact-sized supercomputer engineered to tackle today's most demanding workloads.

Leading the range is the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3, the first system powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip, with up to 784GB of large coherent memory. Another is the groundbreaking ASUS Ascent GX10, a compact AI supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, that delivers 1,000 AI TOPS performance for demanding workloads. Equipped with a NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, 20-core Arm CPU, and 128GB of memory, it supports AI models up to 200-billion parameters, placing petaflop-scale inferencing capabilities on developers' desks. Designed from the ground up for AI, both products deliver exceptional performance for large-scale training and inference on a desktop. Combined with the NVIDIA AI software stack, it is purpose-built for teams that demand the best in AI development.

ASUS: Proven expertise in AI infrastructure

With server expertise dating back to 1995, ASUS delivers reliable, end-to-end infrastructure solutions —ranging from individual components to fully integrated systems — backed by world-class R&D and global manufacturing capabilities. Driven by the Ubiquitous AI, Incredible Possibilities vision, ASUS supports clients in accelerating their advancement in the global AI race. Through flexible customization, deep technical expertise, and a proven track record in deployment, ASUS empowers enterprises to scale AI initiatives with confidence and efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708332/ASUS_AT_GTC_PARIS.jpg