Astrocast Joins IMC to Spread Word of Bidirectional Satellite IoT

LONDON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrocast, an advanced global nanosatellite IoT network, has joined the IoT M2M Council (IMC), the largest trade association serving the IoT sector, to educate industry about the effectiveness of next-gen, low earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. Astrocast offers bidirectional device connectivity outside of terrestrial networks, and long-lasting battery life for devices at prices that are competitive with traditional cellular. The IMC will provide Astrocast with direct communications with 25,000 product makers (OEMs) and enterprise users that deploy IoT solutions, covering every vertical market and geographic region where IoT technology is deployed.

"Only 15% of the planet is covered by terrestrial networks. Our global nanosatellite IoT network reaches areas that terrestrial networks can't; and represents the future of IoT connectivity in crucial markets like maritime, oil & gas, agriculture, and environmental protection," says Laurent Vieira de Mello, Astrocast's COO, who will represent the company on the IMC's board. "Our solutions cost less than a third of the price of traditional satellite connectivity. The IMC offers us the ideal platform to educate users and potential channel partners about how cost-effective and beneficial bidirectional SatIoT Connectivity is.

Astrocast's partners include Airbus, Telefonica, and the European Space Agency. The company has a fully operational LEO, satellite constellation and plans to keep expanding its network until 2024. Using the L-band spectrum, Astrocast targets usage in maritime, oil & gas, agriculture, land transport and environmental applications, where ubiquitous coverage is required. For its part, the IMC boasts wide membership in these areas, with 30% directly involved in managing supply chains.

"We welcome Astrocast to the IoT M2M Council and look forward to hearing more about this new connectivity technology," says Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE and the IMC Chairman, "LEO satellites are quickly becoming a very important extension of terrestrial networks, providing much-needed coverage to many rural or remote communities who have struggled with coverage in the past."

About the IoT M2M Council

The IMC is the largest association dedicated to the global IoT sector – with over 25,000 IoT enterprise users, product makers/designers, and apps developers that buy IoT solutions as members. Board companies include Aeris, Airgain, Astrocast, AVSystem, beamLive, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, floLIVE, Fibocom, Ground Control, Gurtam, iBasis, Ignion, Incognito, Keyfactor, KORE, Losant, Microsoft, MultiTech, Novotech, Pelion, Pod Group, Quectel, RevX Systems, Somos, Taoglas, Tata Communications, Telit, Utimaco, and Vodafone. Visit www.iotm2mcouncil.org .

