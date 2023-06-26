Astra Protocol Unveils First-of-its-Kind Globally Patented AI System: Revolutionizing Enhanced KYC and AML Compliance in Web3

ZURICH, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to redefine the landscape of compliance in the Web3 world, Astra Protocol has launched a groundbreaking, globally patented AI system. This cutting-edge innovation is intended to revolutionize the standards for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) within the rapidly growing sphere of cryptocurrencies.

The core of Astra Protocol's offering is its decentralized platform for Web3, ingeniously designed to align with financial regulatory standards across an impressive count of 150+ countries. The stand-out feature, however, is the patented AI system which has been meticulously developed to learn and effectively identify risk profiles, significantly optimizing the efficiency and accuracy of KYC processes.

"In the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies, the need for robust KYC and AML processes cannot be overstated. Our globally patented AI system is our commitment to ensuring that Astra Protocol not only meets these standards but exceeds them. This is how we're making the crypto space safer and more secure," says Jez Noah Ali, Co-founder of Astra Protocol.

Compliance procedures like KYC are instrumental to the integrity of financial markets, playing a vital role in minimizing the risk of fraudulent transactions. Traditionally, these procedures were manual, time-consuming, and exposed to potential errors. With the implementation of AI, Astra Protocol has transformed the game. This transformation means that the system evolves with each interaction, enhancing its ability to detect irregularities and potential security threats.

The launch of Astra Protocol's AI-powered platform also entails an advanced screening protocol covering more than 300 sanction and watchlists. As global regulatory bodies push for stricter controls and enhanced transparency in crypto transactions, this innovative AI screening comes as a significant game-changer. It adds an extra layer of security to the platform, providing the assurance that illicit activities are swiftly identified and promptly addressed.

Furthermore, the integration of AI extends to Astra Protocol's biometric user verification process, another critical area for secure identification due to the unique and hard-to-replicate nature of biometric data. Through AI, this process becomes even more accurate, adding a crucial layer of security to the platform.

In conclusion, Astra Protocol is setting an unprecedented standard in the utilization of AI in the Web3 domain. Its globally patented AI system is a game-changer, poised to make compliance in the crypto industry more efficient and effective. With this robust system, Astra Protocol is poised to lead the drive in onboarding the next billion users to Web3. The advent of this AI-driven platform in the industry is indeed a revolution that is set to reshape the very dynamics of KYC and AML compliance.

SOURCE Astra Protocol