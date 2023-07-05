Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team and Valvoline™ Global Operations Announce Strategic Partnership

Valvoline Global joins AMF1 Team as Official Lubricant Partner ahead of British Grand Prix - celebrated via special one-off livery

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team (AMF1 Team) and Valvoline – two brands rich in motorsport history – are proud to announce a long-term technical and brand partnership.

Valvoline Global becomes AMF1 Team's Official Lubricant Partner and commences at this weekend's Aramco British Grand Prix at Silverstone (July 7-9), where the AMR23 cars of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will carry the iconic Valvoline brand colours.

AMR23 with Valvoline branding Official partnership logo lockup

The AMF1 Team and Valvoline Global will work closely together to develop Valvoline products that will enhance the performance and success of the AMF1 Team. This will also benefit the Valvoline brand's global reach and development of future products to help drive the automotive world forward toward a more sustainable future.

As one of the original motorsport sponsors and creator of the first-ever racing oil, the Valvoline brand has always brought innovative products and solutions to the racetrack. Further, with more than 250 years of combined heritage and expertise, the AMF1 Team and Valvoline Global share a mutual passion to invent, challenge, and win – on and off the track.

"The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team and Valvoline Global are both driven by more – driven by the desire not just to win but to go even further," said Jamal Muashsher, CEO, Valvoline Global. "This is the start of a powerful, dynamic partnership. We are excited to be part of the team's journey, and we look forward to our shared successes and innovation."

"Everyone at the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team is delighted to welcome Valvoline Global as our Official Lubricant Partner," said Mike Krack, Team Principal, AMF1. "From this weekend's British GP, Valvoline Global will provide race-proven lubricants for our AMR23 to help drive performance. This long-term partnership with Valvoline Global will also benefit our new works power unit partnership with Honda from 2026 with bespoke lubricants."

The Valvoline brand partnership launches with a special one-off livery during the British Grand Prix and will then continue with prominent on-car branding for the rest of the 2023 season.

About Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team

The legendary Aston Martin marque first raced in Formula One in 1959 and returned to the sport in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Stroll. With a team of passionate people at its heart, and a talented squad of drivers – including double World Champion Fernando Alonso and Canada's Lance Stroll – this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective. Alongside collaborative and strategic partners, the Silverstone-based team is bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

