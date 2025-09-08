Asthma Market to Show Paltry Growth at a CAGR of 1.95% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The asthma market is projected to see consistent growth driven by the introduction of innovative therapies, dexpramipexole, depemokimab (GSK3511294), and BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (PT-010), among others. Additionally, the rising prevalence of asthma, driven by factors such as urbanization, environmental pollution, aging populations, and increased awareness and diagnosis, is expected to further contribute to market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Asthma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, asthma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Asthma Market Summary

The market size for asthma was found to be USD 27 billion in the leading markets [ the United States , the EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ), the United Kingdom , and Japan ] in 2024.

The United States accounted for the largest asthma treatment market size, approximately 80% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

There were approximately 57 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the leading markets, in 2024. This number is further expected to increase many folds by 2034.

There were around 5 million pediatric and 21 million adult cases of asthma in the US in 2024, with numbers expected to rise by 2034.

Leading asthma companies developing emerging therapies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Areteia Therapeutics, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma, Upstream Bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, and others, are developing new asthma treatment drugs that can be available in the asthma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new asthma treatment drugs that can be available in the asthma market in the coming years. The promising asthma therapies in clinical trials include Depemokimab (GSK3511294), Dexpramipexole, BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (BGF; PT-010), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib (SAR444671) , Rademikibart (CBP-201), Verekitug (UPB-101), Fluticasone Propionate/Albuterol Sulfate (TEV-'248), Tozorakimab, Lunsekimig (SAR443765) , Povorcitinib, and others.

Discover the new asthma treatment @ Asthma Treatment Market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Asthma Market

Rising Prevalence of Asthma Driving the Market

Asthma affects millions worldwide, and its prevalence continues to increase due to urbanization, environmental pollution, changing lifestyles, and higher exposure to allergens. According to DelveInsight analysis, the total number of diagnosed prevalent asthma cases is expected to reach 57 million by 2034. Growing patient populations directly drive demand for effective treatments.

Advances in Inhalation and Drug Delivery Technologies Fueling Market Growth

Innovations such as smart inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and breath-actuated devices are improving patient adherence, accuracy, and convenience. These technological advancements enhance treatment outcomes and contribute to the expansion of the asthma treatment market.

Increasing Adoption of Biologics and Targeted Asthma Therapies Will Drive the Market

Severe asthma cases often remain uncontrolled despite conventional treatments, fueling the demand for biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, that target the IgE, IL-5, and IL-4 pathways. The rising use of precision medicine and personalized therapies is a significant growth driver for the asthma drug market.

Strong R&D Asthma Pipeline and Novel Therapeutic Approaches Will Surge the Market

Several asthma drugs are in the late-stage pipeline, including depemokimab, PT010, and dexpramipexole dihydrochloride, which are expected to generate significant revenue by 2034. Other assets by AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Connect Pharma are in the early stages of development.

Asthma Market Analysis

Current asthma therapies mainly aim to relieve symptoms, reduce airway inflammation, and prevent lung damage, but they do not alter the course of the disease. For patients with severe asthma, treatment extends beyond inhalers to include inhaled corticosteroids combined with long-term controller medications such as bronchodilators, leukotriene receptor antagonists, long-acting muscarinic antagonists, long-acting beta-agonists (LABAs), and sustained-release theophylline. Oral corticosteroids are often introduced when symptoms and flare-ups persist despite these measures.

The US FDA has also approved several biologics for asthma treatment, including CINQAIR (reslizumab), FASENRA (benralizumab), NUCALA (mepolizumab), DUPIXENT (dupilumab), TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab-ekko), XOLAIR (omalizumab), and OMLYCLO (omalizumab-igec). However, asthma care continues to face limitations due to the absence of disease-modifying options. Current therapies primarily manage symptoms but do not reverse airway remodeling or stop disease progression. Non–type 2 asthma remains particularly underserved, and variable effectiveness, high costs, and limited availability constrain the use of biologics. Additional barriers such as poor adherence, inhaler misuse, frequent exacerbations, underdiagnosis, and a lack of tailored pediatric options further impact outcomes—highlighting the urgent need for precision medicine and more accessible, long-term therapeutic solutions.

Asthma Competitive Landscape

The expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Depemokimab (GSK3511294, phase III), BREZTRI/TRIXEO (PT010, phase III), Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride (phase III), TEV-56248 (TEV-248, phase III), Rilzabrutinib (phase II), Rademikibart (CBP-201, phase III), and others, is expected to create a positive impact on the market.

GSK3511294 (depemokimab), currently in development for severe eosinophilic asthma, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-5. Designed as a novel biologic, it combines high binding affinity with long-acting suppression of IL-5, a cytokine that drives eosinophil growth, activation, and survival—making it an established therapeutic target in patients with elevated eosinophil counts. Unlike existing IL-5 inhibitors, depemokimab has an extended half-life and superior affinity, enabling subcutaneous dosing only once every 26 weeks.

In January 2025, both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan accepted depemokimab for regulatory review for the treatment of asthma with type 2 inflammation. If approved, it would become the first ultra-long-acting biologic offering 6-month dosing. The applications are supported by results from the SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 trials, which demonstrated significant reductions in exacerbations and hospitalizations when used as an add-on therapy in patients with type 2 inflammatory asthma.

PT010, developed by AstraZeneca, is a fixed-dose triple combination delivered via a pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) using Aerosphere technology. It contains micronized budesonide (an inhaled corticosteroid), glycopyrronium (a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, LAMA), and formoterol fumarate (a long-acting β2-agonist, LABA). Budesonide provides anti-inflammatory effects, glycopyrronium blocks muscarinic M3 receptors to promote bronchodilation, and formoterol rapidly relaxes bronchial smooth muscle with high selectivity for β2 receptors.

AstraZeneca is conducting multiple Phase III studies to evaluate PT010 in patients with severe asthma who remain uncontrolled despite standard care. The therapy is already marketed as BREZTRI AEROSPHERE in the US and Japan, and as TRIXEO in Europe, but is currently only approved for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Dexpramipexole, developed by Areteia Therapeutics, is an oral eosinophil maturation inhibitor for the treatment of eosinophilic asthma. Unlike IL-5 biologics, it works by halting eosinophil development before the myelocyte stage, thereby reducing the number of eosinophils. Phase II studies demonstrated dose-related decreases in eosinophils and improvements in lung function (FEV₁), with efficacy comparable to that of IL-5 antibodies. As an oral option, it may provide an alternative to injectables, potentially becoming the first oral therapy for eosinophilic asthma.

The program is in Phase III with three global EXHALE trials (2,875 patients). EXHALE-4 (lung function) is fully enrolled with results expected in Q3 2025, while EXHALE-2 and -3 (focused on exacerbations) are expected to report by late 2026. A launch is targeted for late 2027, with pediatric and Japan-specific trials supporting broader filings.

Rilzabrutinib (SAR444671), developed by Sanofi, is an oral, reversible covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), a key regulator in B cells and mast cells involved in immune activation. Using Sanofi's TAILORED COVALENCY platform, the drug is engineered for selective BTK inhibition with minimal off-target activity, providing rapid and sustained anti-inflammatory effects.

At the ATS International Conference, Sanofi reported results from a Phase II proof-of-concept study in patients with moderate to severe asthma who were inadequately controlled on ICS/LABA. Treatment with rilzabrutinib resulted in fewer loss-of-control events and improved symptom management, accompanied by a favorable safety profile. These results support its progression into Phase III testing with a twice-daily oral dosing regimen.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the asthma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the asthma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the asthma drugs market @ Anti-Asthma Drugs Market

Recent Developments in the Asthma Market

In May 2025 , AstraZeneca's fixed-dose triple-combination therapy BREZTRI aerosphere (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) met all primary endpoints in the Phase III KALOS and LOGOS trials for uncontrolled asthma.

In March 2025, the US FDA accepted applications for depemokimab for the treatment of asthma with type 2 inflammation. If approved, it will be the first ultra-long-acting biologic with a 6-month dosing regimen. The submissions were based on positive SWIFT-1 and -2 trial data, showing depemokimab reduced exacerbations and hospitalizations as an add-on therapy versus placebo.

Asthma Disease Overview

Asthma is the most prevalent chronic respiratory disorder worldwide. It affects the lung airways, which become swollen and constricted in response to different triggers, making it difficult for air to pass through. The interaction between airway inflammation and structural changes leads to airway hyper-responsiveness (AHR), causing irregular and excessive narrowing of the airways.

Asthma is generally categorized as either intermittent or persistent, with persistent asthma further classified into mild, moderate, or severe forms. A combination of genetic predisposition, environmental exposures, psychological factors, and respiratory infections influences the severity of the disease.

Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation

The asthma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current asthma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the 7MM, the US accounted for nearly 26 million of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma, with around 21 million cases in adults in 2024. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

The asthma treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan], segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma

Age-specific Cases of Asthma

Gender-specific Cases of Asthma

Severity-specific Cases of Asthma

Type-specific Severity Cases of Asthma

Asthma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Asthma Market CAGR 1.95 % Asthma Market Size in 2024 USD 27 Billion Key Asthma Companies GlaxoSmithKline, Areteia Therapeutics, Sanofi, Connect Biopharma, Upstream Bio, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Launch Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, and others Key Asthma Therapies Depemokimab (GSK3511294), Dexpramipexole, BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (BGF; PT-010), Amlitelimab, Rilzabrutinib (SAR444671), Rademikibart (CBP-201), Verekitug (UPB-101), Fluticasone Propionate/Albuterol Sulfate (TEV-'248), Tozorakimab, Lunsekimig (SAR443765), Povorcitinib, and others

Scope of the Asthma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies

Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies Asthma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Asthma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Asthma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand who's the best in asthma treatment industry @ Asthma Disease Market

ERS Conference 2025

ERS Conference 2025 will take place from 27 September to 1 October at RAI Amsterdam, Europaboulevard, 1079 MW Amsterdam. Reach out to us to learn how we can assist in assessing the market landscape for any respiratory indication, considering changes in country-specific treatment guidelines, evolving epidemiology trends, and the influence of new therapies. If you are looking to expand into new geographies but unsure about pricing your drug, schedule a meeting today to transform your business strategy and unlock new growth opportunities.

Schedule a meeting

Table of Contents

1 Asthma Market Key Insights 2 Asthma Market Report Introduction 3 Asthma Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Asthma by Therapy in 2024 3.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Asthma by Therapy in 2034 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 5.1 American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 Conference Insights 5.2 Upcoming Key Catalysts 5.3 Key Transactions and Collaborations 5.4 News Flow 6 Asthma Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Classification 6.3 Asthma Signs and Symptoms 6.4 Asthma Etiology and Risk Factors 6.5 Asthma Pathophysiology 6.6 Asthma Diagnosis 6.7 Asthma Treatment 6.8 Asthma Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Asthma Market Forecast Methodology 8 Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma 8.2.2 Gender-specific Cases of Asthma 8.2.3 Severity-specific Cases of Asthma 8.2.4 Type-specific Cases of Severe Asthma 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Asthma Patient Journey 10 Marketed Asthma Drugs 10.1 Key Cross of Marketed Asthma Therapies 10.2 AIRSUPRA (albuterol and budesonide): AstraZeneca/Avillion 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Development Activity 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab): Amgen/AstraZeneca 10.4 TRIMBOW (beclometasone dipropionate, formoterol fumarate, glycopyrronium): Chiesi Farmaceutici 10.5 ENERZAIR BREEZHALER (indacaterol/glycopyrronium bromide/mometasone): Novartis 10.6 ATECTURA BREEZHALER (indacaterol/mometasone): Novartis 10.7 TRELEGY ELLIPTA (FF/UMEC/VI): GSK/Innoviva 10.8 DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 10.9 FASENRA (benralizumab): AstraZeneca 10.10 CINQAIR/CINQAERO (reslizumab): Teva Pharmaceuticals 10.11 NUCALA (mepolizumab): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 10.12 ARNUITY ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate inhalation powder): GSK 10.13 SPIRIVA RESPIMAT (tiotropium bromide inhalation spray): Boehringer Ingelheim 10.14 BREO/RELVAR ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol): GSK/Innoviva 11 Emerging Asthma Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Depemokimab (GSK3511294): GlaxoSmithKline 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Dexpramipexole: Areteia Therapeutics 11.4 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (BGF; PT-010): AstraZeneca 11.5 Amlitelimab: Sanofi 11.6 Rilzabrutinib (SAR444671): Sanofi 11.7 Rademikibart (CBP-201): Connect Biopharma 11.8 Verekitug (UPB-101): Upstream Bio 11.9 Fluticasone Propionate/Albuterol Sulfate (TEV-'248): Teva Pharmaceuticals/Launch Therapeutics 11.10 Tozorakimab: AstraZeneca 11.11 Lunsekimig (SAR443765): Sanofi 11.12 Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation 12 Asthma Market – 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Asthma Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Asthma Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Asthma in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Asthma by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 United States Asthma Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Asthma in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of Asthma by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Asthma Market Size 12.9 Japan Asthma Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Asthma 14 Asthma Market Unmet Needs 15 Asthma Market SWOT Analysis 16 Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Asthma 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Asthma Market Report Methodology

