Asteelflash to Showcase Integrated Supply Chain Solution for Car Interior Lighting at Electronica

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asteelflash, a subsidiary of USI, the world's leading player in electronic design and manufacturing, is now exhibiting at the Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany that runs from November 15th to 18th. At Hall A1 Booth 129, the Europe-based USI member company is displaying its latest Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) solutions and products, including a LED module for vehicles jointly developed by the company, USI and Inova, a German semiconductor manufacturer.

"We are excited to participate in the Electronica to present our latest solutions in supply chain management and EMS. The highlight of our lineup will be the LED module we co-developed with Inova," said Felix Timmerman, East EMEA Region Executive Vice President at USI/Asteelflash. The successful launch of the module is the result of an optimized supply chain as it involves three parties together to deliver the best EMS, according to Timmerman.

The LED module is co-designed by USI/Asteelflash and Inova. The final offering, an in-car ambiance lighting system, made up of driver ICs, LED and passive components, is assembled using technology from USI/Asteelflash and ASE Group.

"Staring from DICE (Discrete Integrated Circuit Electronics) to chips and finally the product, we have teamed up with partners to eventually roll out the solution that will set a new standard in automotive lighting systems for original equipment manufacturers and tier-1 customers," said Timmerman.

"We already have a close cooperation with ASE packaging and testing our products for some 20 years and now are looking very forward to extend this with USI/Asteelflash to also jointly developing advanced module solutions for the ISELED- and ILaS ecosystem" said Robert Kraus, President and CEO of Inova Semiconductors.

Carmakers are increasingly looking for integrators that can simplify supply chains in interior lighting system and in-car display drivers. The solution brought by the partnership will largely reduce the development time and resources needed from the customer's side. The ILaS (ISELED Light & Sensor Network) protocol used in the solution is able to equip various client modules including bus interfacing and decoding, as well as the power management unit. The turnkey offering, end-to-end and design-to-manufacturing, aims to be a plug-and-play gateway to lighting ambiance that improves the in-cabin experience, according to USI/Asteelflash.

About Inova Semiconductors

Inova Semiconductors GmbH is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company was founded in 1999 and specialises in high-performance products for Gbps serial data communication. In addition to the successful APIX (Automotive Pixel Link) products, which have been delivered in high volumes – well over 170 million – and which are already available in the third generation, Inova introduced ISELED - the "Digital LED" in 2016 and has already produced 100 million of these chips. This was followed in 2020 by ILaS, the "ISELED Light and Sensor Network", which is due to go into series production in vehicles from 2025. Inova's semiconductor products are produced by leading manufacturers (foundries) in Asia and marketed via a global distribution network. Further information at: https://inova-semiconductors.de

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 28 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

