Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Astaxanthin Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Microalgae Cultivation, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Astaxanthin Market is projected to reach USD 965 million by 2026, from USD 647 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Astaxanthin is recognized as the most powerful antioxidant in nature, wherein according to a 2019 report by NCBI, astaxanthin has established its benefits as a vital nutrient for human consumption. Its unique structure helps it to scavenge free radicals and protect the body against oxidative damage. Therefore, it is called a super antioxidant. Apart from imparting antioxidant properties, astaxanthin is also beneficial to the eyes, heart, and skin, and has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties. Some of the key factors driving the growth of astaxanthin across the globe include beneficial effects on the healthcare sector, the growth of the end-user industries, and rising innovative technology developments for the extraction of astaxanthin.

The natural astaxanthin is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The natural segment is projected to witness high growth as astaxanthin extracted from natural sources offer enhanced antioxidant properties as compared to synthetic astaxanthin. In addition, consumers are willing to spend more to get higher-quality products. Astaxanthin derived from natural sources is majorly utilized for human consumption as a nutraceutical ingredient and dietary supplements. As the demand for natural astaxanthin is increasing, manufacturers are focusing on extracting astaxanthin from micro-algal sources, which is a cheaper process as compared to the traditional extraction from botanical materials.

The feed application dominated the market, with a share of 65.5% in 2020.

Astaxanthin is majorly used in feed and intensifies the pigmentation of fish and crustaceans, which are reliant on astaxanthin intake, as they cannot synthesize the carotenoid them­selves. The increasing livestock population and the growing demand for meat and meat products and fish among consumers are expected to drive the market growth for astaxanthin in the feed segment. Animal feed manufacturers tend to attain more output from animals, due to which various nutritious ingredients are used in animal feed. Using nutritional supplements that offer physiological and microbiological benefits in the digestive system of livestock & companion animals is becoming more prevalent in the modern feed and pet care industries.

China dominated the Asia Pacific market for astaxanthin with a share of about 40.4% in 2020.

The emerging economy of China makes it one of the major markets for astaxanthin, owing to its use in aquafeed, which is considered a high-value industry in the region. Additionally, China is the outright leader of astaxanthin in the region as it has a huge number of astaxanthin manufacturers such as Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Beijing Gingko Group, and Yunnan GinkoAsta Biotech Co., Ltd. The increasing purchasing power of consumers due to economic development in China has led to rising demand for high-quality processed foods. Hence, being a health food additive, the market for astaxanthin is projected to grow in China in the next few years.

Key Players:

Key players in this market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation (US), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Divi's Laboratories Ltd. (India), Valensa International (US), Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan), Beijing Gingko Group (China), Cardax, Inc. (Denmark), Piveg, Inc. (US). Some of the other players are Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (China), Algatech Ltd. (Israel), Supreme Biotechnologies (New Zealand), Igene Biotechnology Inc. (US), Algamo (Czech Republic), Biogenic Co., Ltd. (Japan), Astamaz NZ Ltd. (New Zealand), Algalif (Iceland), Algae to Omega (US), and Algae Health Sciences, Inc. (US).

