Assistive Technology for Students with Learning Disabilities Market to Reach $298.13 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Assistive Technology For Students With Learning Disabilities Market By Product Type (Hardware and Software), Condition (Processing Deficits, Processing Deficits Autism, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and Others), and End User (Specialized Schools, Universities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities industry generated $154.67 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $298.13 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in prevalence of dyslexia disease and favorable government initiatives to enhance focus on learning disabilities drive the growth of the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market. However, lack of sufficient awareness regarding learning disabilities hinders the market growth. On the other hand, online information portals and mobile apps present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Hospitals and healthcare organizations were forced to alter their ways of serving learning disability patients as the staff had been redirected to taking care of patients suffering from Covid-19.

Webinars became one of the most effective ways to offer necessary services to patients with learning disability to avoid risks regarding exposure to the Covid-19 and help patients stay safe.

The software segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the software segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to well-organized enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems offered to organization to help faculty members in developing enhanced courses and managing classrooms and schools proficiently. The research also analyzes the hardware segment.

The dyslexia segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on condition, the dyslexia segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of the condition across the globe over the past few years. However, the dysgraphia segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in use of behavioral and occupational therapies for the treatment.

North America to maintain its dominant share by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and supportive government regulations for product commercialization. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness regarding benefits of learning apps and development of healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players

Ablenet, Inc.

Adaptivation, Inc.

Rehabtool, LLC

Kurzweil Education

Enabling Devices

Inclusive Technology

Scanning Pens, Inc.

Tobii Dynavox

Praetorian

Rehacom

Timocco

Osmo

Skoog

