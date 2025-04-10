Assisted Living Project Secures Major Partnership with YMCA North Tyneside to Help House 20,000 Vulnerable People Across the UK

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark deal with one of the UK's most trusted charities highlights Assisted Living Project's growing role in tackling the UK housing crisis.

Assisted Living Project is proud to announce a game-changing partnership with YMCA North Tyneside, marking a major milestone in its mission to deliver safe, high-quality housing for vulnerable adults across the UK.

YMCA North Tyneside, part of the national YMCA Federation — one of the UK's oldest and most respected social charities — has officially leased two fully refurbished properties from the Assisted Living Project, creating immediate housing solutions for vulnerable individuals in need. This deal represents the first step in a wider collaboration aimed at housing 20,000 people over the next four years.

Janet Richardson, spokesperson for YMCA North Tyneside, said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Thomas Williams and the Assisted Living Project. This partnership is an exciting leap forward in our mission to provide lasting housing and support to the people who need it most. Together, we are creating not just homes, but opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives."

As the UK faces an escalating housing crisis, particularly for those with complex needs — including care leavers, domestic abuse survivors, and individuals facing homelessness — the Assisted Living Project is emerging as a key private-sector solution. Its scalable, impact-driven housing model allows it to work in close partnership with frontline organisations like YMCA, delivering ready-to-occupy homes that meet both quality and compliance standards.

Thomas Williams, founder of the Assisted Living Project, commented:

"Working with YMCA is a huge honour — they are a trusted national voice on housing and vulnerable support. This partnership not only validates our model but opens the door to deeper collaboration as we scale our impact across the UK. We are proving that private capital, when deployed with purpose, can be part of the long-term solution to one of the country's biggest social challenges."

This partnership arrives at a time when Labour has committed to tackling the housing crisis for vulnerable people head-on, with increased focus and funding expected to flow towards sustainable supported accommodation.

This is further validation that the Assisted Living Project is well-positioned at the intersection of social impact, stable returns, and scalable national demand. The collaboration with YMCA North Tyneside is just the beginning of what is expected to be a long-term strategic alliance, with more properties and regions already in the pipeline.

Together, YMCA and Assisted Living Project are redefining what is possible in social housing — and delivering results where they matter, housing those who need it most.



