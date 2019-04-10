Assimilation of Laser Instruments & Light Therapy Among Dermatology Devices Expected to Propel Market Growth through 2022, reports Fact.MR study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on the prevalence of skin diseases and associated conditions, the global dermatology devices market has been spurred to move further during the coming years. It is vital to note that, dermatology devices have been implemented across different hospitals and dermatology clinics to assist physicians in treating skin disorders, including skin cancer. Fact.MR has meticulously assembled crucial information linked to the global dermatology devices market, and published it as a report on its vast online portal. This study is titled "Dermatology Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022", which carefully features essential angles of the concerned dermatology devices market together with researched knowledge related to market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth, supply chain, market dynamics and much more.

To be precise, dermatology devices comprise of microdermabrasion devices, lasers, RF devices and several other supplementary accessories. According to study estimates, the target market is anticipated to deliver above-average CAGR during the mentioned forecast period (2017-2022). The global dermatology devices market is projected to constitute over US$ 1,000 Mn revenues by the end of 2022.

Over the past few years, the efforts to rein skin cancer has been the prime focus at the global level. According to "The Skin Cancer Foundation" close to 10,130 people suffered deaths due to melanoma in 2016. Therefore, to reduce the high mortality rates caused by skin diseases, the demand for prompt diagnosis of skin-related diseases, especially skin cancer has pitched all around the globe. Interestingly, rising attention towards technological advancements of dermatology devices has been directly stoking its worldwide market revenue. The incorporation of laser instruments along with light therapy has successfully improved the aesthetic appeal of people. Furthermore, power- and vibration-assisted liposuction devices are known to support the reduction of significant fat under a smaller time period. Such developments together are known to collectively impact growth of the dermatology devices market in the near future.

The prime observations from this intelligent Fact.MR study are mentioned below for the convenience of the readers:

Radiofrequency electrosurgery devices are projected to continue as the most lucrative product across the global dermatology devices market. As per this assessment, sales of these devices are likely to acquire more than one-third revenue share during the forecast period until 2022.

Focusing on the end-users, the hospital segment is estimated to retain its status of being the largest end-user across the global dermatology devices market; sales of these devices specifically for dermatology clinics are anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Based on application, dermatology devices are predicted to observe the largest adoption in techniques associated to hair removal. Furthermore, stretch marks reduction is expected to sit at second place among the list of leading application segments visualized in the dermatology devices market.

The geographical analysis highpoints North America to emerge as the dominant regional market for dermatology devices on the basis of revenue share. In addition, dermatology devices sales researched across Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are projected to display the firmest expansion during the forecast period.

The final section of the research study stresses on the key market players summarized in the report. Each of these mentioned companies are analyzed in terms of key developments, SWOT analysis, product type list, and company overview. The major players included in the report are Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew Co., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited and AngioDynamics, Inc.

