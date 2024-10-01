Asset Performance Management Market worth $3.19 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

280 – Tables

55 - Figures

300 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available For Years 2019–2029 Base Year Considered 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered ABB (Switzerland), GE Vernova (US), AVEVA (UK), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Emerson (US), Bentley Systems (US), Rockwell Automation (US), DNV (US), Fluke (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Oracle (US), Yokogawa (Japan), SAS (US), Arms Reliablity (Australia), Synopsys (US), Honeywell (US), Prometheus Group (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Nexus Global (US), Detechtion Technologies (US), IPS Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany), Plasma (US), Tenna (US), Uptake (US), UpKeep (US), Shoreline AI(US), MentorAPM (US), Fracttal (Spain), MicroAI (US), VROC (Australia), Opetational Sustainability (US), Qualer (US), and MaintainX (US).

By deployment type, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The penetration of cloud deployment in the asset performance management (APM) market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the rate of compound annual growth (CAGR) during the projected years because of the improvements in scalability, cost, and reach of these systems. Businesses have adopted such solutions mainly because of advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and collaboration, which can be integrated to improve decision-making and productivity. The shift towards digital transformation and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies further drive the demand for cloud-based APM solutions. As organizations seek to enhance asset utilization and reduce downtime, cloud deployment offers a flexible and innovative approach to managing assets effectively.

The solutions segment will hold the largest market share in 2024 by offering.

In the asset performance management (APM) market, the solutions segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because many organizations seek ways to enhance productivity, minimize idleness, and use their assets best. Advanced analytics, reliability-centered maintenance, the scent of the Internet of Things, and total device monitoring provide valuable intelligence about assets' health and performance. Therefore, organizations are purchasing more APM approaches to facilitate better planning, encourage predictive maintenance, and reduce operational expenses. This highlights the essential role of technology in transforming asset management strategies across various industries.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the asset performance management (APM) market during the forecast period, driven by its status as a significant digital hub and rapid adoption of cloud technology. With public cloud spending in major economies such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia increasing, businesses are recognizing digital transformation's vital role in enhancing operational efficiency—the urgency of cloud access, which the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified. Providing significant opportunities for APM suppliers, industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and chemicals are embracing advanced technologies such as AI, IIoT, and analytics. This partially addresses the need for APM solutions. A national framework has also been developed to realize Industry 4.0 to increase productivity and economic resilience post-pandemic. These policies are necessary for the proper infrastructural strategy that promotes the adoption of connecting technologies such as machine learning and digital twins. The APM market is expected to expand significantly as the region adopts cloud-based strategies and intelligent manufacturing practices. This is driven by a focus on asset optimization and sector leveraging.

Top Key Companies in Asset Performance Management Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Asset Performance Management Market are –ABB (Switzerland), GE Vernova (US), AVEVA (UK), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson (US), Bentley Systems (US), DNV (US), Fluke (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Oracle (US), Yokogawa (Japan), SAS (US), Arms Reliability (Australia), Synopsys (US), Honeywell (US), Prometheus Group (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Nexus Global (US), Detection Technologies (US), IPS Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany), Plasma (US), Tenna (US), Uptake (US), UpKeep (US), ShorelineAi (US), MentorAPM (US), Fractal (Spain), MicroAI (US), VROC (Australia), Operational Sustainability (US), Qualer (US), and MaintainX (US).

