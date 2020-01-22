Asset Manager is Live Within Six Weeks After Selecting Opus Nebula's Reporting as a Service for Their Client Reports and Fund Factsheets

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Nebula have published a case study that outlines how their client on-boarded Reporting as a Service and produced their first set of live factsheets just 6 weeks after the start of the project. The case study provides details of their selection process, the proof of concept and the on-boarding activities that migrated their client reports and fund factsheets to Reporting as a Service.

The case study may be downloaded via this link: Case Study or from the Opus Nebula website www.opus-nebula.com

Andrew Sherlock, Chief Operating Officer of Opus Nebula, said: "It is fantastic to be able to publish this client case study that clearly demonstrates the efficiency, flexibility and cost effectiveness of Reporting as a Service. There's far too much unnecessary complexity in the client reporting space and Reporting as a Service significantly reduces this. Hearing the client's voice outlining their experiences and praising the system and process within the case study are far more powerful than anything I could say."

About Opus Nebula (www.opus-nebula.com)

Opus Nebula provides Reporting as a Service® to investment firms, asset and wealth managers. The solution is a complete end-to-end client and fund reporting solution, delivered out of the box and delivers a highly user-friendly interface for users to control and manage the entire reporting process from data ingestion to report distribution. Hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud for capacity, security and resilience. Reporting as a Service provides business users with direct control over the entire end-to-end reporting process. The Opus Nebula model allows for fixed on-boarding costs, a pay-per-use production model, and significantly reduced elapsed time to go-live. Data feeds and final reports are precisely configured to clients' exact content, layout and branding.

