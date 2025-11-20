Assan Alüminyum: Pioneering Steps in Sustainability and Biodiversity Preservation

ISTANBUL, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Alüminyum, one of the world's leading flat-rolled aluminium industry, shapes its processes and activities based on its core values of reliability, flexibility, innovation and sustainability. With a firm commitment to environmental stewardship, the company has launched several initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and promoting biodiversity.

The Riva Mullein Saved From Extinction

Assan Alüminyum has integrated sustainability into its core business strategy, focusing on energy efficiency, resource optimization and renewable energy. The company has invested in technological advancements to enhance its production processes, ensuring minimal environmental impact. By using renewable energy sources to produce clean energy and implementing advanced recycling techniques, Assan Alüminyum constantly reduces its environmental impact and balances its Scope 2 emissions. The company's sustainability-oriented activities and processes have been recognized globally, as the company received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certificate for its production and recycling facilities.

Biodiversity Preservation Project

The company continues to create value through social responsibility awareness, in line with its core value of sustainability, to protect biodiversity, which is one of the important sub-headings of sustainability. Assan Alüminyum has recently helped propagate the Centaurea kilaea, an endangered endemic species and prevented it from going extinct as part of its 'Biodiversity Preservation Project', which it has been running in collaboration with Kocaeli University for five years. The company has also previously reintroduced other species of plants such as the Blue Star, the Sea Daffodil and the Riva Mullein back into nature, which were also at risk of extinction.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Assan Alüminyum actively engages with local communities to foster economic and social development. Assan Alüminyum believes in creating shared value and empowering communities through sustainable practices.

Assan Alüminyum's dedication to sustainability and biodiversity preservation reflects its vision for a greener, more circular future. The company announced the Assan Alüminyum Decarbonization Roadmap 2050, which includes its long-term plans for ultimately reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Assan Alüminyum General Manager Göksal Güngör stated, "In line with our approach of 'Producing the future without wasting it,' we adopt a comprehensive sustainability approach across a wide range of areas, from production to management, and from the supply chain to recycling. Guided by our core values, we will continue to create added value for our business partners and the aluminium industry through our activities and fulfill our responsibilities to the world and nature."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827265/Assan_Aluminyum.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088235/Assan_Aluminyum_Logo.jpg