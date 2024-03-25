Assan Alüminyum gains international recognition with award-winning CSR project on biodiversity preservation and fine arts

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Alüminyum, one of the leading flat rolled aluminium producers in the world, develops corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects based on the environmental and social aspects of sustainability, in addition to its sustainability-oriented activities overall. The company gained international recognition with its comprehensive Sea Daffodils CSR project, through the sustainability, communications and business awards it has received worldwide.

Assan Aluminyum Production Facility

Assan Alüminyum, a subsidiary of Kibar Holding and one of the two largest aluminium foil producers in Europe, shapes its processes and activities based on its core values of reliability, flexibility, innovation and sustainability. Sustainability also lays the foundation for the corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects that the company develops. The company aims to benefit society and its local communities through CSR projects that make a difference both on an environmental and a social sustainability perspective. This is how the Biodiversity Preservation Project began 5 years ago, when Assan Alüminyum began collaborating with the Kocaeli University Biology Department. Through this project, 3 endemic plants were saved from extinction so far, including the Blue Star (Amsonia orientalis), the Riva Mullein (Verbascum bugulifolium) and the Sea Daffodil (Pancratium maritimum). With the company's support, these endangered plant species are first propagated in the Kocaeli University laboratories and then planted back into nature, therefore preventing the loss of biodiversity in the ecosystem.

In addition to the environmental sustainability dimension of the Sea Daffodils Project, Assan Alüminyum also became the main supporter of the theater play Sea Daffodils staged at a prestigious theater in Istanbul, thereby supporting both fine arts and the awareness of sustainability created by it. The play aims to depict the destructive nature of humankind on biodiversity, by using marital affairs as a metaphor.

With the Sea Daffodils Project Assan Alüminyum received 2 national and 2 international sustainability, communications and business awards, including Communitas, Stevie, Brandverse and Turkish Public Relations Association, in different categories such as "the Sustainability Initiative of the Year in Europe" and "Corporate Responsibility – Culture & Arts". Göksal Güngör, the General Manager of Assan Alüminyum explains the importance of these initiatives, "Sustainability is one of our core values at Assan Alüminyum. Therefore, we are committed to giving back to nature and our local communities, not only in our core activities but with our CSR initiatives as well."

