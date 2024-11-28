STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will host an in-person Capital Markets Day (CMD) on 19 November 2025, in Milwaukee including a nearby visit at one of Entrance Systems' Industrial segment sites in Kenosha.

During the CMD, Nico Delvaux, President & CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, will give an update of ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. Other members of the executive team will also participate.

More detailed information will be provided prior to the event.

ASSA ABLOY is organizing the CMD in coordination with ABB. ABB will host its CMD on 18 November 2025, also in Milwaukee.

More information will become available on our website assaabloy.com/investors

For more information, please contact:

Isabelle Ewerlöf

Investor Relations Officer

isabelle.ewerlof@assaabloy.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-s-capital-markets-day-on-19-november-2025---save-the-date,c4071256

The following files are available for download: