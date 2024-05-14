ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tuesday 14 May, starting at 13:30 CEST, ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day in Prague, Czech Republic, where Nico Delvaux, President & CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, will provide an update on ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. This will include an overview of strategic activities that ASSA ABLOY is working on to continue to grow the business profitably. The financial targets of an EBIT-margin of 16-17% and an annual sales growth of 10% over a business cycle are re-confirmed. No detailed outlook statement will be made.

The CMD will also include an overview of Global Technologies' business unit Global Solutions, the recently acquired Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) as well as an overview of the Entrance Systems division.  

Speakers during the day are Stephanie Ordan, Head of Global Solutions, Tim Goff, Head of Americas Residential (HHI) and Massimo Grassi, Head of Entrance Systems.

The CMD will continue tomorrow with a site visit at our cylinder factory in Rychnov, Czech Republic.

Some of the material from the CMD will be made available on our website www.assaabloy.com/group/en/investors a couple of days after the event.

For more information, please contact:
Carl Wahlberg, Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +46 (0) 733 27 27 38
carl.wahlberg@assaabloy.com

