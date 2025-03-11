ASSA ABLOY acquires Senior Architectural Systems in the UK

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Senior Architectural Systems ("SAS"), an independent supplier of innovative aluminium windows, doors and curtain wall systems and thermally efficient fenestration systems into the commercial construction sector in the UK.

"I am very pleased to welcome SAS to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"SAS is an exciting addition to our UK business, and I am delighted to welcome the team to ASSA ABLOY," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division. "SAS offers an innovative and high-quality range of window and door profile systems including market leading thermally efficient technology. Their portfolio will further extend the ASSA ABLOY offering in the commercial OEM market in the UK."

SAS was established in 1991 and has some 150 employees. The main office and factory are located in Yorkshire, UK.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MGBP 50 (approx. MSEK 680) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-senior-architectural-systems-in-the-uk,c4116845

The following files are available for download: