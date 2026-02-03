ASSA ABLOY acquires NSP Security in the UK

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired NSP Security ("NSP") in the UK, a company providing design, manufacturing and installation of access control solutions primarily within the student accommodation segment.

"I am very pleased to welcome NSP into ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the hospitality business, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"NSP is a provider of electronic access control solutions to a broad range of customers across the student accommodation segment. NSP is an excellent addition to Global Solutions and with its strong expertise in access control, expands our offerings across the Hospitality business area. We welcome the team at NSP to the ASSA ABLOY family," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

NSP was founded in 1993 and has some 20 employees. The main office is based in Borehamwood, UK. NSP will be part of Global Solutions business area Hospitality.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MGBP 8 (approx. MSEK 100) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

