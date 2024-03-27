ASSA ABLOY acquires Nomadix and Global Reach in the USA and UK

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Nomadix and Global Reach, leading US and UK based providers of Wi-Fi access and engagement platform solutions for the hospitality and commercial real estate industry. The companies offer a comprehensive tech platform of hardware, software and analytics tools to securely connect and engage with customers and devices via Wi-Fi networks.

"I am very pleased to welcome Nomadix and Global Reach into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition is an exciting technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and will reinforce our current offering within the hospitality business, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Nomadix and Global Reach are excellent additions to Global Solutions and will with their strong technical expertise expand our portfolio and end-to-end offering for our hospitality business and adjacent verticals. I look forward to working with the experienced teams to continue the successful journey," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

Nomadix and Global Reach were founded in 1998 and have some 120 employees. The main offices are located in Los Angeles and London. Nomadix and Global Reach operate as two separate entities under a central top management and ownership, and will be part of Global Solutions business area Hospitality.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MUSD 30 (approx. MSEK 300) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

