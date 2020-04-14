ASSA ABLOY AB Enables Advance Voting at the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has resolved that shareholders in ASSA ABLOY AB shall be able to exercise its voting rights at the Annual General Meeting 2020 (the "AGM") by advance voting. The intention is to minimize the number of people gathered at the location of the AGM, as a part of the effort to minimize the risk of spreading the Covid-19. ASSA ABLOY encourages all shareholders to, in the manner stated below, exercise the possibility to advance voting.

Shareholders who wish to exercise the possibility of advance voting shall, in addition to being included in the shareholder's register and notifying ASSA ABLOY AB of their intention to attend the AGM in accordance with the instructions in the notice convening the AGM, use a form for advance voting, which is available on ASSA ABLOY's website, www.assaabloy.com.

The completed voting form must be submitted to ASSA ABLOY AB no later than Monday 27 April 2020 at 12:00 PM CEST. The completed and signed form shall be sent to ASSA ABLOY AB, "Annual General Meeting 2020", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, P.O. Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden. A completed and signed form may also be submitted electronically and is to be sent to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.eu. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of a registration certificate or a corresponding authorization document shall be enclosed to the form. The same applies if the shareholder votes in advance by proxy. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote in its entirety is invalid.

Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting.

As previously stated in the press release regarding the notice of the AGM, ASSA ABLOY will also take additional precautionary measures at the AGM in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. These measures include that no food or beverages will be served, that there will be no display of products and that the CEO speech will be substantially shortened. The speech by the CEO will be made available on ASSA ABLOY's website www.assaabloy.com after the AGM. Considering the risk of infection, the company advice against physically attending the AGM, and recommends the shareholders to participate by advance voting.

ASSA ABLOY is monitoring the continued development and will if necessary update its website, www.assaabloy.com, with information on any additional measures that may be taken in connection with the AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46-70-275-67-68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-ab-enables-advance-voting-at-the-annual-general-meeting-on-29-april-2020,c3087097

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3087097/1229083.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY