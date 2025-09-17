Asprey Studio announces its partnership with Vinous, one of the world's most influential wine publications

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asprey Studio is proud to announce its partnership with Vinous, one of the world's most respected and influential wine publications, founded by renowned entrepreneur and wine critic Antonio Galloni in 2013.

The debut offering from this collaboration is as rare as it is remarkable: the 2021 Old Vines Cabernet Sauvignon. Blended by Galloni from historic old-vine parcels at the legendary Ornellaia estate in Tuscany, the 2021 was sourced exclusively from Ornellaia's prized Bellaria vineyard.

In wine circles, collectors refer to "unicorns." These are highly coveted bottles that wine lovers seldom see and even less often have a chance to taste. Only two barrels — equivalent to 600 bottles — were produced.

This partnership brings together two worlds: Vinous' trusted expertise in fine wine and Asprey Studio's commitment to pioneering projects at the intersection of tradition and innovation.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Antonio Galloni stated: "I am delighted to be one of the Asprey Studio artists, a select group of creative leaders in their respective fields. I was inspired to curate a collection of wines that are not only exceptional but also exceptionally rare: each comprises a tiny selection of barrels from the world's most prestigious estates. Partnering with Asprey Studio on this initiative is a seamless alignment through our shared commitment to excellence, creativity and the relentless pursuit to develop unique experiences."

Ornellaia, owned by the Frescobaldi family, is a Tuscan icon. This stunning estate in the coastal Maremma region is dedicated to crafting world-class Bordeaux-inspired blends. Antonio Galloni is the founder and CEO of Vinous, where he leads the editorial team and serves as the lead critic for Bordeaux, California, Italy and Champagne.

Wine collectors will have the opportunity to acquire this exceptional limited-edition bottling, from 750ml bottles to Double Magnums, the first in a series of rare, collectible releases from the Asprey Studio x Vinous collaboration. The wines are made available through FINE+RARE United Kingdom and VINFOLIO in the United States, both part of the Fine+Rare Group, one of the world's leading marketplaces for wine, spirits and collectable experiences. Please note: the wine is not sold by Asprey Studio or Vinous. More info via: https://aspreystudio.com/pages/aspreyvinous

ABOUT VINOUS

Vinous has established itself as a leading wine publication with innovation at its heart. Founded in 2013 by Antonio Galloni, formerly the lead critic of Robert Parker's Wine Advocate, Vinous is the essential resource for wine collectors and industry professionals alike, with its archive of nearly 500,000 tasting notes and thousands of articles covering all the major regions of the world. With a reputation for quality and trusted insight, Vinous has developed exceptional offerings for discerning oenophiles, from its Vinous Icons events to pioneering vineyard maps of California and product collaborations. Antonio Gallioni, who is both CEO and lead critic at Vinous, covers wines of Piedmont and Tuscany in Italy, Bordeaux and Champagne in France, and Napa Valley and Sonoma in California.

ABOUT ASPREY STUDIO

Asprey Studio is a digital and contemporary art gallery, workshop and members club specialising in the intersection of digital and physical mediums. Representing a new frontier for Asprey, the 244-year-old British luxury house, Asprey Studio was founded in 2021 to explore the future of art and design, building on time-honoured craftsmanship while pushing forward state-of-the-art technological innovations.

Asprey Studio continues Asprey's tradition of luxury craftsmanship while embracing new ideas, creating a unique space where legacy meets contemporary creative practice. The Studio serves as a hub for creative excellence, with a gallery in Mayfair and a workshop in Kent.

Guided by Chief Creative Officer and artist, Alastair Walker, Asprey Studio stands as an advocate for established and emerging artists working with technology. The Studio has released unique collections through standout partnerships with Bugatti and the British Museum. The collaboration with Vinous reflects a shared commitment to rarity, excellence and creativity, extending Asprey Studio's ethos into the world of fine wine. Drawing on Asprey's heritage of craftsmanship in luxury wine accessories – from heirloom-quality decanters to engraved crystal – the partnership embodies the same pursuit of artistry and refinement that underpins the Studio's vision across all disciplines. Asprey Studio's mission continues to be pushing the boundaries of art, luxury and technology into a bold, unbounded future.

