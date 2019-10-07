Aspinal of London Launch Iconic Midi Mayfair Handbag in Three New Colours

Just in time for Christmas, three contemporary seasonal shades will be launching online; Penelope Pink, Bright Mustard and Midnight Blue. A combination of bright colour pops complemented by rich, darker tones are introduced to the existing eight colourways already, inclusive of a luxurious emerald green and black patent, and of course the Lilac as worn by the Duchess, who was recently hailed as the 'new Style Queen' by leading British newspaper The Mail on Sunday. Journalist Hannah Betts writes on Sunday 29th September how 'the Duchess has seriously upped her fashion game' in recent months, paying homage to the Duchess's signature style defining pieces.