Asperii Joins the ServiceMax Asset 360 Partner Xcellence Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asperii, a global Salesforce Consulting Partner with focused expertise in field service management, is excited to announce a partnership with ServiceMax through the Asset 360 Partner Xcellence Program.

Hundreds of companies rely on ServiceMax, a global leader in asset-centric field service management. With this partnership, Asperii strengthens its ability to assist an even broader range of companies by expanding its tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of asset-centric customers through the Asset 360 for Salesforce implementation.

"Asperii is excited to offer end-to-end asset management for mobile field-service solutions on-top of the Salesforce platform, leveraging ServiceMax's Asset 360 for Salesforce," said Gilad Liptz, VP of Global Business Development at Asperii. "With Asperii's track record of implementing field service solutions, we are able to implement the Asset 360 for Salesforce solution and increase both operational efficiency as well as long-term overall profitability. We believe solutions such as these will significantly increase the value for businesses that are asset-centric and perceive service as their strategic differentiator."

"We are thrilled to continue to add Salesforce Consulting Partners such as Asperii to our Partner Xcellence Program," said Toby Donald, VP of Professional Services & Global Alliances at ServiceMax. "Their deep domain expertise, technical capabilities and commitment to customer success will help us expand the opportunity for more customers to derive business value from Asset 360."

Through Asperii's ability to implement ServiceMax Asset 360, organizations will benefit from a 360-degree view of their asset data that allows for more strategic management of Parts & Returns Management, Warranty & Contract Management, Preventive Maintenance, and IoT Connected Field Service Management.

The partnership with ServiceMax also enables Asperii to continue to grow existing solutions within the areas of Complex Job Planning, Metrics, Reporting & Dashboards, Work Order Management, Schedule & Dispatch, and Mobile Field Service Management.

About Asperii

Asperii is a Global Salesforce Consulting Partner, specializing in complex resource scheduling for field service and workforce management. Driven by a seasoned team of accomplished field service experts, Salesforce implementation specialists and smart R&D, Asperii delivers technology-driven tailored solutions that transform field operations all over the world. Asperii was established in 2011 by senior veterans of ClickSoftware that was acquired by Salesforce. For more information, visit www.asperii.com.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

