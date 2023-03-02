ASOS SUPPORTS ZEELO TRIAL OF 100% ELECTRIC JOURNEYS

British fashion retailer ASOS is one of six Zeelo clients to trial its new 100% electric bus program to run 260 employee commutes to and from its key customer care centre in the UK

LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo, the UK's largest independent provider of 100% carbon neutral smart bus transport, is pleased to announce that its existing client ASOS , the global online fashion destination, will be one of six companies to trial converting 260 employee commutes to electric bus trips for a period of 30 days. The trial forms part of a test & learn 100% electric commuter service launched by Zeelo to encourage its clients to make the switch to electric vehicles (EV). The program also enables Zeelo's bus operator partners across the country to evaluate the ease-of-use of driving and charging electric vehicles for regular passenger transport.

ASOS trials Zeelo net-zero buses for staff commutes

Zeelo's smart commuter bus service was contracted by ASOS in 2022 to support talent attraction and retention for employees at its flagship customer care centre. Tech-optimised routes enable ASOS to offer its frontline staff a daily bus commute to and from its the centre in Leavesden Park near Watford and Watford Junction station.

ASOS is supporting Zeelo's mission to pave the way for a low emission future of transport by testing a new electric bus on its existing staff commute program. By tailoring a bus service according to variable shift schedules, Zeelo plugs a gap in public transport, ensures higher bus occupancy ratios and enables a more comfortable, reliable, faster, affordable and efficient way to commute seven days per week.

Sam Ryan, CEO of Zeelo, commented: "Our mission for all Zeelo smart bus commutes to be Net Zero by 2030 cannot be achieved without demonstrating just how simple it is to make the switch to electric bus transport. We're delighted to bring on board progressive companies like ASOS who are thinking about sustainability across their value chain."

Daryl Wilkes, Director of Customer Care at ASOS, commented: "Employee journeys represent a small proportion of our overall emissions, but that doesn't mean they should be ignored. Our team at Leavesden love the commuter service that Zeelo already provides, and we're pleased to support this important trial."

Zeelo, which is backed by Venture Capital funds in the UK and US, with $30m raised to date is reporting 68% year-on-year growth globally is running services for 150 clients across the UK, US and South Africa. Its proprietary GPS routing algorithm, mobile apps for drivers and riders, and a state-of-the-art transport operating platform is managed by an R&D team based between London and Barcelona and is fully audited and compliant to the highest standards for US operations. Zeelo has also won the Connect22 sustainability award for achieving early emissions reductions milestones with 5% of all its services running on EVs, and a mission for all Zeelo trips to be Net-Zero by 2030.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a smart bus platform for organisations. The global tech company is modernising daily bus commutes for frontline workers and students so that they can get to work and school in a faster, smarter, and much greener way. Zeelo serves large businesses and independent schools and moves nearly 150,000 riders each month across the world. Zeelo's tech-optimised bus routes not only reduce carbon emissions by 78% by replacing 30 cars for every bus journey, but also offset 100% of each Zeelo bus journey. Its innovative transport management software system comprises a SaaS platform, proprietary routing algorithms, and mobile apps for riders and drivers, and 24 / 7 customer service (4.9 TrustPilot rating) that ensure people located in transport deserts have a regular, subsidised and sustainable bus service for their daily commute, wherever they are based. Headquartered in London with over 160 employees, an R&D team in Spain and live operations in the UK, South Africa and the US, Zeelo was founded in 2016 by Sam Ryan, Barney Williams and Dani Ruiz. It closed its Series A in 2018 and has raised over US$ 30 million in funding, including VC-backed investment from ETF Partners, InMotion Ventures and Dynamo. The co-founders previously sold their pioneering ride-sharing app JumpIn to Addison Lee in 2014. For additional information, please visit www.zeelo.co

About ASOS

ASOS is a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of nearly 70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local partner brands and its mix of fashion-led own-brand labels – ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. ASOS aims to give all its customers a truly frictionless experience, with an ever-greater number of different payment methods and hundreds of local deliveries and return options, including Next-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the UK, US and Germany.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014563/ASOS_Zeelo_EV.jpg

SOURCE Zeelo