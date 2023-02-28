ASOS AND CAPITAL ONE UK ANNOUNCE NEW CREDIT CARD PARTNERSHIP

ASOS and Capital One UK to offer new and exclusive credit card to customers

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASOS, the global online fashion destination, and Capital One UK have today (Tuesday 28th February) announced a new and exclusive credit card partnership.

The partnership will result in the launch of a new ASOS credit card for eligible shoppers, available later this year. It will provide a range of features and benefits that only come with using a credit card, when they shop at ASOS and elsewhere, such as Section 75 protection on purchases over £100.

Capital One UK is a top credit card provider, with more than 20 years of lending experience, as well as industry-leading underwriting, technology, and digital capability.

John Birkbeck, Senior Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Capital One UK, said: "Capital One UK is excited to have agreed this partnership with ASOS to offer customers the opportunity to benefit from the convenience of using a credit card, while empowering them to be in control and to use credit responsibly.

Capital One UK's approach to credit is to give 100% certainty to customers before they apply on the key details that matter: whether they will be accepted or not and to guarantee up front the APR they will be offered is the APR they will get. This is in addition to the protections a credit card can provide in making purchases, and that responsible credit card use may positively contribute to building their credit rating."

Elle Kim, Director of Group Payments at ASOS, said: "We are pleased to partner with Capital One UK to offer eligible customers a new way of shopping with us. We look forward to sharing more details about our exciting partnership and this new product in the coming months."

The new ASOS card will be launching for customers later this year, and more information on the partnership will be shared as it becomes available.

Notes to Editors

Capital One UK's own free eligibility checker QuickCheck is designed to help customers understand if they're eligible for a credit card before applying, without affecting their credit score.

Capital One UK's Real Rates promise provides certainty that the APR a customer is shown before applying is the APR that they'll get.

About Capital One UK:

Capital One UK issued its first credit card in 1996 and has since grown to become a top ten credit provider in the UK, employing more than 1,500 UK-based associates across two offices in Nottingham and London.

Capital One was founded to help its customers succeed with credit and to offer great products to customers who otherwise have limited choices. It has pioneered industry leading tools like its QuickCheck eligibility checker and CreditWise, a free credit score monitor. Capital One offers a diverse portfolio of products including its own Classic Card and Balance Transfer Card, as well as collaborating with a number of known and loved partner brands to provide credit options to their customers.

Capital One UK is a subsidiary company of Capital One Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company established in 1994. Today, it is one of the top ten largest banks in the United States, a Fortune 100 company and founder-led by CEO Richard Fairbank.

Capital One UK's Registered Office: Trent House, Station Street, Nottingham, NG2 3HX

For more information, visit https://www.capitalone.co.uk . To view further media releases, visit https://www.capitalone.co.uk/media/media-centre.jsf

About ASOS

ASOS is a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world, with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be. Through its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated edit of nearly 70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local partner brands and its mix of fashion-led own-brand labels – ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. ASOS aims to give all its customers a truly frictionless experience, with an ever-greater number of different payment methods and hundreds of local deliveries and return options, including Next-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the UK, the US and Germany.

For further media information contact:

Patrick Evans, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

T: 07774 133934

Email: Patrick.Evans@citigatedewerogerson.com

SOURCE ASOS; Capital One UK