Asolvi Welcomes Nick Barnett as the New Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asolvi, a leading provider of field service software, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Barnett as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Bringing a distinguished record from global SaaS software and digital technology firms, Nick possesses a rich expertise that will guide Asolvi through its next chapter of expansion and success.

In recent years, Asolvi has grown to become the foremost provider of industry-specific field service solutions in Europe and Latin America. With a team of close to 170 dedicated employees, the company proudly serves clients across more than 40 countries. Nick inherits a fast-growing tech company with a robust software portfolio serving a broad range of industry sectors with a comprehensive range of solutions including Evatic, Vantage Online, Tesseract, MySalesDrive, TIVAPP, MyMobileWorkers, Winserv, Alarm Master, Protecnus and Asolvi Protect.

"I am thrilled to join Asolvi at this exciting stage of their journey," says Nick. "The company has firmly established itself as a major player in the field service software industry, and I believe there is immense potential for further growth and innovation. I see my immediate priorities as an acceleration of both organic and inorganic growth, while working to identify synergies across the group to bring us close together as a unified service provider.

Nick will be mostly working from Asolvi's High Wycombe office just outside of London. As part of his initial onboarding, Nick aims to embark on a series of engagements with customers, associates, and teams across all locations and markets.

"I'm keen to connect with the brilliant minds within the company and plan to spend my initial months 'on the ground' with colleagues in the UK, Norway, Germany, Spain and beyond. In parallel I am keen to start building relationships with our esteemed clients as their thoughts and feedback on our products and service quality remain the cornerstone of our operations," he states.

Nick is an experienced CEO and President with an extensive background from SaaS tech companies, most recently as CEO at the Edtech giant, EF English Live, where he managed a staff of 750 people spread across 4 continents. He has also spent 5 years working at McKinsey & Company mostly in the technology sector.

With a proven record of accelerating growth, leading change, and building successful SaaS businesses, Nick brings a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving technological landscape where efficient field service management is in high demand. Asolvi is well-positioned to capitalize on growing markets such as green energy and property security, while continuing to strengthen its market leadership in industries including alarm, fire & security, and workplace technology.

"We are excited to welcome Nick on board as we chart a course for the future of service management, exploring new strategies for innovation and growth," says Bertrand Sciard, Chairman of the Board. At the same time, he expresses his deepest gratitude to retiring CEO Pål Rødseth for his ten-year-long leadership at Asolvi.

"Pål has delivered exceptional results, transforming Asolvi into the global SaaS field service company it is today, demonstrating strong leadership and visionary ambitions. We sincerely appreciate his unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to Asolvi's success," Sciard says.

In response, Pål Rødseth shares, "I warmly welcome Nick on board, and thank the board for all these years of good partnership. After an extraordinary ten-year tenure as CEO, it feels natural to pass the baton to the next leader. This transition is both welcomed personally and for Asolvi. I convey my best wishes to Nick and the talented teams at Asolvi as they continue on their mission to reshape the future of field service management."

