ASICS Goes Digital With Launch of First-of-its-Kind NFT Footwear Collection

The 189-piece ASICS SUNRISE RED™ NFT COLLECTION consists of nine different ASICS digital footwear products – including the GEL-LYTE™ III, GEL-QUANTUM 360™, METARACER™ models and even a pair of ASICS flip-flops and sandals. The nine shoes will be featured in a Limited Edition release made up of 20 NFTs per shoe, and a Gold Edition release featuring each shoe in a metallic gold colorway with just one NFT per shoe.

The launch of the ASICS SUNRISE RED™ NFT COLLECTION signals the start of a landmark new venture for ASICS as it moves into the world of NFTs. Auction proceeds will be reinvested back into the digital arts community through ASICS' new Digital Goods Artist-In-Residence Program, which will see the brand collaborate with both established and emerging digital artists to design the next wave of NFTs.

In providing these artists with a platform to showcase their talent on a global stage, ASICS will invite them to draw on their own sense of creativity and artistry to create digital products that bring to life ASICS' 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' philosophy in the digital space.

Joe Pace, Head of Business Development, ASICS Running Apps, commented: "At ASICS we strive to be at the forefront of innovation in the sporting goods sector. So, while we are excited to drop the world's first digital shoe release from a major sporting goods company, this is only the beginning. In coming together with some of the most creative and forward-thinking digital artists in the world through our new Artist-in-Residence program, our long-term vision is to push the boundaries of digital goods to inspire physical activity."

All ASICS SUNRISE RED™ NFT COLLECTION owners will receive digital 3D models and textures of their NFT shoes to use in animation projects and other applications, including the Metaverse. All owners of the Gold Edition shoes and the #1 of 20 from the Limited Edition release will also be gifted a future NFT from designers selected for the Artist-in-Residence program.

The auction will be held on OpenSea.io, starting at 12pm ET on Thursday July 15th and ending at 12pm ET on July 19th 2021. For more information, visit nft.asics.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The full list of products in the Sunrise Red™ NFT Collection is:

Limited Edition release, featuring twenty (20) NFTs for each of the following products:

GEL-QUANTUM 360™

GEL-LYTE™ III

GEL-RESOLUTION™ 8

METARACER™

METARISE™

METASPEED™ Sky

METASPRINT™

FLIP FLOPS

SANDALS

Gold Edition release, featuring one (1) NFT for each of the following products:

GEL-QUANTUM 360™

GEL-LYTE™ III

GEL-RESOLUTION™ 8

METARACER™

METARISE™

METASPEED™ Sky

METASPRINT™

FLIP FLOPS

SANDALS

