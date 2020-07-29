ASICS Announce Groundbreaking Performance Mask That Gives Runners Breathing Room To Maintain Their Edge

Together the unique, innovative design and cutting-edge materials allow runners of all levels to exercise without compromising performance or protection.

Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at the ISS said: "We know how important it is for runners to protect themselves and others when running, but also that many find masks uncomfortable and restrictive. So, we created the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER, uniquely designed for runners with cutting-edge technology and an innovative design that gives runners room to breathe comfortably while performing at their physical peak."

The new ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER will be available to runners from mid-September at a retail price of £35. To find out more about the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER and register your interest for when this product is available, please visit https://www.asics.com/gb/en-gb/asics-runners-face-cover/p/3013A692-400.html?size=OS.

A pioneering approach to mask design

The ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER is not like any other sports mask on the market. While other approaches rely solely on the breathability of materials, the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER combines this with an innovative design that gives runners the space to breathe comfortably within the mask. This groundbreaking approach means that runners of every level can achieve their best performance with the confidence that they are staying protected.

Scientists at the ISS have responded to the unique needs of runners with a series of technologies and design features including:

Interior Space

- Creates more room inside the mask to allow for easier breathing when running.

- Air vents innovatively placed on the masks increase airflow while preventing the spread of droplets.

- Cutting-edge material cools the air flowing into the mouth and helps reduce the risk of heat stroke.

- Specifically designed to accommodate a wide range of faces with an adjustable fit.

- Produced with approximately 31% recycled materials.

ASICS continues to listen to runners of all levels to keep them motivated and protected in a world coming out of lockdown

With the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER, ASICS is continuing to listen to runners needs at this time. Ongoing research conducted by ASICS shows that 54% of runners in the UK are more driven than ever to return to their physical peak. However, in the UK 73% said wearing a mask when running is not a comfortable experience because it is hard to breathe and irritates the skin. The ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER is designed specifically to address the need for a running mask that offers comfort as well as performance and protection.

Yasuhito Hirota, President & Chief Operating Officer, ASICS, says: "At ASICS, listening to our runners and understanding their changing needs lies at the heart of everything we do. There is lots more we can learn from the running community as lockdown eases across the globe, and we will continue to evolve our products and services to meet their future needs."

NOTES FOR EDITOR

HELPING THE WORLD RUN

ASICS is helping the world maintain its newfound love of running through a series of initiatives aimed at helping people continue to stay safe and motivated in a world coming out of lockdown. These include:

Allowing free access to the monthly #RunToFeel Challenges in the ASICS Runkeeper™ app.

Offering free access to the ASICS Studio™ at-home workout app for everyone through to the end of August 2020

Highlighting running in people's lives by calling on them to share how they stay motivated via #RunToFeel

Providing additional training content and guidance from ASICS FrontRunner community and athletes

ABOUT OUR COVID-19 RESPONSE

We consider the health and wellbeing of our athletes, customers and staff as our top priority, and we took the decision months ago to close our retail stores and offices in affected markets around the world. Medical professionals say that in the current situation movement is very important to ensure everybody's mental and physical wellbeing. We believe in the power of sport to uplift us all, and in times like this it has never been as important to help everyone achieve a sound mind in a sound body. We will continue to do all we can to help the world achieve that goal.

1. ASICS 2020 Pulse Survey: a live study of 1,250 regular exercisers in total across five markets that explores how people are feeling about returning to fitness and their current safety concerns/challenges

2. People who exercise at least once a week

