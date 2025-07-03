ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2025 REVEALS THE ESTABLISHMENTS RANKED ON THE EXTENDED 51-100 LIST

The fifth edition of this prestigious list welcomes 14 new entries representing 23 destinations across Asia

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casting a spotlight on an expanded array of exceptional drink experiences across the region, Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, announces the extended 51-100 list for the fifth year running. The ranking is revealed two weeks ahead of the live awards ceremony in Macau and is created by the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy: a well-travelled, gender-balanced group of 300-plus industry professionals, including bartenders, bar proprietors, drinks journalists, and cocktail connoisseurs who vote for venues they believe offer the best bar experiences in the region.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, unveils the extended 51-100 list, spanning 23 destinations across Asia. The full ranking will be unveiled at a live awards ceremony in Macau on 15 July.

The 51-100 list: a snapshot

This year's 51-100 list includes 14 new entries from across the region

The list comprises bars spanning 23 different destinations across Asia

Six bars from Singapore feature on the extended list, including new entry Side Door at No.53

feature on the extended list, including new entry Side Door at No.53 Seoul , Shanghai , Taipei and Tokyo are represented by four bars each on the list

, , and are represented by four bars each on the list Bars from Shenzhen , Phnom Penh and Kaohsiung make their debut on the rankings with Obsidian Bar (No.51), Sora (No.65) and Maltail (No.75), respectively

For the full 51-100 list, please refer to the accompanying graphic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

Singapore claims six places on the 51-100 list, with Side Door, a new entrant, leading the pack at No.53. This neighbourhood cocktail bar, helmed by industry veterans and husband-and-wife duo Bannie Kang (winner of the Bartenders' Bartender Award as part of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021) and chef Tryson Quek seamlessly blends mixology and culinary craft to deliver an experience that is urban, minimalist, yet familiar. Singapore's presence on the list continues with Sago House at No.56, followed by Origin Bar (No.60), Night Hawk (No.77), and Employees Only (No.89), culminating with Fura at No.95.

Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo each claim four spots on the rankings. From the South Korean capital, Pine & Co secures the No.52 spot, with Soko close behind at No.54. Gong Gan, housed within a traditional hanok (Korean house), makes a leap of 26 places to No.63, while Charles H comes in at No.96. In Shanghai, Epic features at No.74, while the izakaya-style Sober Company climbs eleven places to No.81. Making its debut at No.85 is the Shanghai outpost of Coa – Hong Kong's well-loved agave spirit-centric cocktail bar that held the position of The Best Bar in Asia for three consecutive years, from 2021 to 2023. Pony Up by renowned bartender Dre Yang, known for its high-energy interiors that pay playful tribute to horses, also enters the list for the first time at No.97.

In Taipei, Lab debuts at No.57 – a cutting-edge cocktail bar with a minimalist aesthetic, helmed by Makita Takafumi who is part scientist, part bartender. Wu (Nothingness), known for reinterpreting classic cocktails using Taiwanese ingredients and spirits, makes an impressive climb of 28 places to No.66. They are joined by Bar Mood at No.72 and Under Lab at No.73. From Tokyo, the opulent and gilded Gold Bar ascends nine spots to No.67. Tokyo Confidential is at No.70, The Bellwood comes in at No.79 and The SG Club rounds off the city's representation at No.99.

Bangkok, Hanoi and Hong Kong each claim three spots on this year's extended list. The Thai capital's presence is led by Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar at No.71, while Firefly, the elegant jazz-infused lobby bar at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, is at No.82. Making its debut at No.90, Messenger Service delivers creative tipples crafted from unconventional ingredients such as betel leaf and fermented rice, reminiscent of local Thai flavours. In Hanoi, new entry Workshop14 secures the No.83 position. Located on the scenic West Lake, the bar blends innovation and tradition to create modern cocktails using local ingredients. It is followed by The Hudson Rooms at No.86 and The Haflington at No.87. Representing Hong Kong, The Opposites makes its debut at No.80. The walk-in-only 'mixology playground' is the brainchild of bar veterans Antonio Lai and Samuel Kwok. Joining the lineup are Mostly Harmless at No.88 and Quinary at No.91 – a long-term fixture on the Asia's 50 Best Bar's list, also founded by Lai.

Several destinations are represented by two bars each on the extended list. From Goa, newcomer Bar Outrigger (No.55) is a rum-forward tiki bar co-founded by veteran bartender Arijit Bose, while Hideaway returns to the rankings at No.94. From Ho Chi Minh City, Stir ranks at No.61, while The Enigma Mansion re-enters at No.93. Jakarta sees Pantja at No.68 and newcomer The Golden Tooth at No.98, a bar designed like a Brooklyn loft with a focus on well-crafted drinks and irreverent conversation. In Osaka, Craftroom comes in at No.58, while new entry Bar Nayuta rounds off the list at No.100, offering a tailored speakeasy experience with bespoke cocktails made to match each guest's preferred spirit and style.

Occupying a place each on the extended list are bars from the following cities: Tainan's The Han-jia, known for its whisky-led drinks programme, climbs twenty places to No.59. New Delhi's Sidecar, a regular on the list founded by industry veterans Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, moves up 22 spots to No.62 and Mumbai's The Bombay Canteen comes in at No.69. Penang's Backdoor Bodega follows at No.64 and from Manila, The Curator holds No.78. Bee's Knees at No.76 represents Kyoto, while Raa in Hiriketiya, an Arak-focused bar overlooking Hiriketiya Bay, debuts at No.84. Kuala Lumpur's Coley ranks No.92. Marking their debut appearances in the rankings are Phnom Penh, Shenzhen and Kaohsiung. Leading the extended list is Shenzhen's Obsidian Bar at No.51 – a dark and dramatic, three-storey space serving vintage whisky and craft cocktails. At No.65, is Phnom Penh's Sora – a rooftop bar and lounge offering panoramic views of the Cambodian capital from the 37th floor of The Rosewood. Kaohsiung enters the list at No.75 with Maltail, a bar dedicated to single malt whisky cocktails.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia's 50 Best Bars says: "It's a pleasure to welcome such a vibrant and eclectic mix of bars to this year's 51–100 list. Since the inception of the extended rankings in 2021, we've continued to be inspired by the remarkable creativity and boundary-pushing bars that spotlight the diverse drink cultures of Asia and marry that with global appeal. This yearly surge of new entries and the emergence of fresh destinations reflect a region in constant evolution. We hope to see even more bartending talent continue to shape memorable drinking experiences for discerning guests throughout Asia."

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025. See more details on the Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process here.

The 2025 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars will be announced at the awards ceremony on 15 July 2025 in Macau, the first time the event and its associated programme will be held in the city. The ceremony will be hosted in collaboration with destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The awards ceremony will also be streamed live on the 50 Best YouTube channel via the link here, beginning at 20:00 Macau time. The announcement of the list and individual awards can be followed via the 50 Best social media channels.

Notes to the editor: 51-100 List: Position Bar City/Town 51 Obsidian Bar Shenzhen 52 Pine & Co Seoul 53 Side Door Singapore 54 Soko Seoul 55 Bar Outrigger Goa 56 Sago House Singapore 57 Lab Taipei 58 Craftroom Osaka 59 The Han-jia Tainan 60 Origin Bar Singapore 61 Stir Ho Chi Minh City 62 Sidecar New Delhi 63 Gong Gan Seoul 64 Backdoor Bodega Penang 65 Sora Phnom Penh 66 Wu (Nothingness) Taipei 67 Gold Bar Tokyo 68 Pantja Jakarta 69 The Bombay Canteen Mumbai 70 Tokyo Confidential Tokyo 71 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar Bangkok 72 Bar Mood Taipei 73 Under Lab Taipei 74 Epic Shanghai 75 Maltail Kaohsiung 76 Bee's Knees Kyoto 77 Night Hawk Singapore 78 The Curator Manila 79 The Bellwood Tokyo 80 The Opposites Hong Kong 81 Sober Company Shanghai 82 Firefly Bangkok 83 Workshop14 Hanoi 84 Raa Hiriketiya 85 Coa (Shanghai) Shanghai 86 The Hudson Rooms Hanoi 87 The Haflington Hanoi 88 Mostly Harmless Hong Kong 89 Employees Only Singapore 90 Messenger Service Bangkok 91 Quinary Hong Kong 92 Coley Kuala Lumpur 93 The Enigma Mansion Ho Chi Minh City 94 Hideaway Goa 95 Fura Singapore 96 Charles H Seoul 97 Pony Up Shanghai 98 The Golden Tooth Jakarta 99 The SG Club Tokyo 100 Bar Nayuta Osaka

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Follow 50 Best

About Asia's 50 Best Bars

Asia's 50 Best Bars is the first regional event of The World's 50 Best Bars brand, created in 2016 with the purpose of showcasing the best and most innovative talent in the drinks industry in this region. The annual ranking is based on the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising the most knowledgeable and travelled members of the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from across Asia. The Academy spans dozens of cities across the continent, reflecting the relative development and importance of bar scenes in different locations and the diversity of the drinking scene in Asia. Asia's 50 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Bars and North America's 50 Best Bars are owned and organised by William Reed, the group behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels and The World's 50 Best Vineyards.

About the host destination partners: Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau is a luxury integrated resort in Macau with two iconic towers featuring a total of 1,010 spacious rooms, luxury retail, nine food and beverage outlets, two spas, a salon and a pool. The resort proudly boasts three distinct entertainment experiences, including the choreographed Performance Lake. For more information, visit press.wynnmacau.com.

Wynn Palace is Wynn's second luxury integrated resort. Located in the Cotai area, it features a 28-storey hotel with 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, versatile meeting facilities, renowned luxury retail, 14 food and beverage outlets, Macau's largest spa, a salon and a pool. The resort also features a variety of entertainment experiences, including the dazzling eight-acre Performance Lake, the unique SkyCab, an immersive entertainment centre, large-scale floral sculptures and an extensive collection of Western and Asian art displays. For more information, visit press.wynnpalace.com.

About the main sponsor: Perrier

For more than a century, PERRIER® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the PERRIER® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

Our Partners:

Wynn Resorts Macau - Official Host Partner

Perrier - Official Water Partner; The Best Bar in Asia , sponsored by Perrier

, sponsored by Perrier Michter's - Official American Whiskey Partner; Michter's Art of Hospitality

Nikka Whisky - Official Whisky of the World Partner; Nikka Highest Climber

Ketel One - Official Vodka Partner; Ketel One Sustainable Bar

Three Cents - Official Mixers Partner; sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award

- Official Mixers Partner; sponsor of Best New Opening Award Siete Misterios - Official Mezcal Partner; Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu

NOAM - Official Beer Partner

Disaronno - Official Italian Liqueur Partner; Disaronno Highest New Entry

Roku Gin - Official Gin Partner; Roku Industry Icon

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner; Altos Bartenders' Bartender

Naked Malt - Official Scotch Whisky Partner; Best in Destination Award

Cointreau - Official Orange Liqueur Partner

Rémy Martin - Official Cognac Partner; Rémy Martin Legend of the List

Campari - Official Bitters Partner; Campari One To Watch

Torres Brandy - Official Brandy Partner; Best in Destination Award

- Official Brandy Partner; Best in Destination Award Tia Maria - Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; Best in Destination Award

- Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; Best in Destination Award Matusalem - Official Rum Partner; Sponsor of ceremonial scarves

Mancino Vermouth - Official Vermouth Partner; Sponsor of ceremonial shakers

Amaro Lucano - Official Amaro Partner; Best in Destination Award & Sponsor of ceremonial shakers

- Official Amaro Partner; Best in Destination Award & Sponsor of ceremonial shakers Scrappy's Bitters - Official Cocktail Bitters Partner

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723588/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714803/50_Best_Bars_2025_Logo.jpg