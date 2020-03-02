Asian Private Banker Technology Awards Hail Wealth Dynamix as the Clear Leader in Client Lifecycle Management

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a leading global provider of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has been awarded the Best CLM Solution trophy in the 5th Annual Asian Private Banker Technology Awards.

WDX1, the firm's flagship, multi-award winning digital CLM solution, is purpose-built to support the complex requirements of wealth and asset management companies from within a single unified platform. Its capabilities span the entire client lifecycle, including client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management, and ongoing client servicing. WDX1 consolidates the multitude of systems and processes that are utilised throughout the lifecycle, offering access via a single login interface that saves vast amounts of time and greatly facilitates client management.

Commenting on the reasons why Wealth Dynamix excelled in the hotly-contested CLM category, Asian Private Banker Editor Sebastian Enberg said: "Wealth Dynamix flips the script for client lifecycle management. Rather than alerting bankers on what needs to be done, it encourages and enables bankers to consider what needs to be achieved. That's important because CLM is about opening new opportunities, not merely defending existing business. To achieve this, Wealth Dynamix has designed a digital solution that is as nuanced as it is effective across all facets and stages of the client-bank relationship."

"But it would be unfair to say Wealth Dynamix's WDX1 is a sum of its parts," Enberg continued. "What impresses us most is how carefully considered each of the functionalities are, whether specific to prospect discovery and management, parallel process onboarding, client meetings, or even former client re-engagement. WDX1, in our view, doesn't just integrate but rather harmonises with banks' existing architecture, and that is the key difference."

The Asian Private Banker Technology Awards are among the most respected in the industry, due to the detailed benchmarking analysis conducted during the judging process. Nominees must provide an in-depth review of company performance, as well as comprehensive demos and live pitches.

Dominic Gamble, Head of Asia Pacific at Wealth Dynamix, said: "This award is especially rewarding because it recognises that our unique approach to CLM has created a solution that is second to none. Our mission was to address client management from the very start of the engagement process, beginning long before onboarding, and extending way beyond it. Our technology has transformed the way wealth and asset managers undertake daily tasks, taking the time and distractions of laborious administration away from the servicing clients and refocusing the user's activities on growing relationships and portfolios which adds greatest value for both the client and the firm. Our holistic approach has resulted in a robust suite of capabilities that enrich every stage of the process, and this has been independently validated throughout the intricate evaluation and judging process."

This award comes 12 months after Wealth Dynamix won the Asian Private Banker Award 2018 for Best Integrated Front Office Solution, in partnership with Microsoft. In 2019 alone Wealth Dynamix collected ten further accolades in the USA, Europe and Asia, awarded by WealthBriefing, WealthTech100, Goodacre Systems in the City, Wealth Adviser, Private Banker International and Asian Private Banker.

SOURCE Wealth Dynamix