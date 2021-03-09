Asiacell Launches LaLiga Xtra Platform

BAGHDAD, Iraq, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell has signed a new partnership agreement with the Spanish Football League, LaLiga, to launch "LaLiga Xtra Iraq", a digital platform that provides Asiacell customers with the league's exclusive news, updates, and videos, to offer football fans an entertaining experience.

The Spanish League is one of the most popular international and European leagues, as it features some of the most talented football stars in the world, and El Clásico matches, where Real Madrid and Barcelona teams face each other. The signed agreement grants Asiacell the right to use LaLiga's brand name in Iraq.

LaLiga Xtra Iraq is available for Asiacell subscribers at https://xtra.laliga.com/iq

The exclusive LaLiga Xtra connects Iraqi football fans to a world of great entertainment with the latest news, articles, images, and videos of LaLiga for Asiacell subscribers exclusively. Mondia Group, a leading mobile commerce company, has recently been appointed as LaLiga's global technology and commercial partner and is responsible for the roll out, creation and content aggregation of LaLiga Xtra.

This agreement will provide Asiacell subscribers with exciting and exclusive content that will bring the sports fans closer to the heart of the Spanish league's action. It will open new opportunities for Iraqi LaLiga fans to be a part of exciting fresh content and initiatives. This partnership with the global sports association, LaLiga, is considered one of its kind in Iraq. Asiacell is proud to be at the forefront of any international partnerships and initiatives aiming to connect Iraqi football fans digitally with the rest of the world.

"Our partnership with LaLiga is in line with our digitalisation strategy servicing our customers with the best internet solutions and services, including our broad offering of entertainment services. LaLiga Xtra will keep sports fan subscribers in Iraq at the lead of the latest Spanish league news and updates. Asiacell is proud to be the leading and first telecommunication company in Iraq to sign a significant partnership with a global sports entertainment association. We are optimistic that our partnership with LaLiga will add to our success, and we are looking forward to a long-term fruitful collaboration ahead." said Abdulla Hassan, Asiacell's official spokesperson and integrated marketing communications director.

Speaking about this partnership, Óscar Mayo, LaLiga's Head of Business, Marketing, and International Development, said: "This is an inspiring partnership for us, as we are always looking to build and entertain communities of football fans through engaging content and new experiences. LaLiga Xtra is a platform that will help us get closer to fans across Iraq and that will show everything Spanish football has to offer. We're excited to continue building these connections by working with Asiacell."

About Asiacell

Asiacell is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 14.7 million satisfied customers as of January 1st, 2021. Asiacell is recognised as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell's network covers 99.06% of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell is proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq.

www.asiacell.com / @AsiacellConnect on Twitter / Asiacell on Facebook / Asiacell on Instagram / Asiacell on LinkedIn

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative, and socially responsible organisation, a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 clubs in LaLiga Santander and 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organisation of these national professional football competitions. In the 2018/2019 season, LaLiga reached a cumulative audience of more than 2.7 billion people globally. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates, covering 84 countries. The association carries out its social action through its Foundation and is the world's first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

LaLiga.es / @LaLiga on Twitter / LaLiga on Facebook / LaLiga on Instagram

About Mondia

Mondia is a leading mobile commerce company, dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising consumers worldwide. Mondia provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators across 60 countries. Mondia has deep insight into where the markets are headed and has the expertise to leverage best-in-breed technologies to solve business challenges while enabling the ultimate end-user experience.

For more information please visit: http://www.mondia.com/

SOURCE Asiacell Telecommunications PJSC