Asiacell announces partnership with Google Cloud to bring AI-powered productivity tools, including Google Workspace, to Iraq

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell, a leading telecommunications company in Iraq, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to deliver Google Workspace and other AI-powered collaboration tools to businesses and educational institutions across Iraq.

This collaboration positions Asiacell as the first telecom operator in Iraq to offer Google Cloud's productivity and collaboration solutions, supporting the country's growing digital economy and enterprise modernization.

Google Cloud and Asiacell Partnership Signing Ceremony

Through this partnership, Asiacell will introduce Gemini Enterprise, Google Workspace, Google Workspace for Education, and other AI-driven tools such as Google NotebookLM, enabling organizations to communicate, collaborate, and innovate more effectively.

"This collaboration with Google Cloud allows us to provide Iraqi businesses and educational institutions with reliable, secure, and future-ready productivity solutions," said Amer Sunna, Chief Executive Officer, Asiacell. "It's a key milestone in our mission to accelerate Iraq's digital transformation through partnerships with the world's leading technology providers."

"Our collaboration with Asiacell marks a step in empowering organizations across Iraq with the transformative power of Google Workspace and our cutting-edge AI-powered productivity tools," said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager- Google Cloud. "By combining Asiacell's market understanding and reach with Google's innovative solutions, we are committed to fostering digital transformation and enabling businesses and educational institutions to thrive in the digital era."

The announcement was made during MWC Doha 2025, where the two companies held a signing ceremony at the Google Cloud booth, attended by senior representatives from both sides.

About Asiacell

Asiacell is the leading provider of mobile telecommunications and digital services in Iraq, with around 20 million subscribers. Recognized as the first mobile telecommunications company to operate in Iraq, Asiacell delivers nationwide coverage at the highest quality 4G+ service, reaching more than 99.06% of the population. With a strong commitment to innovation, service quality, and digital inclusion, Asiacell continues to lead Iraq's market in driving digital transformation. Since January 2015, it has been proud to be the top internet service provider in Iraq, delivering the best quality communication network.

Website: www.asiacell.com

Public Relations Department – Asiacell: public.relations@asiacell.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832732/Google_Cloud_and_Asiacell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832700/Asiacell_logo.jpg