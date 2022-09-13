Asia's major outbound travel fair - ITE Hong Kong Visitors with effective pent-up demand boost tourism recovery

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held successfully in August, ITE Hong Kong 2022 attended physically by 2752 trade visitors from locally and 31098 public visitors, respectively up 8.2% and 14.7% over 2021, and about 38% and 42% of 2019. Of its 100 plus exhibitors from 32 participating countries and regions, 71% come from abroad.

Its first 1.5 days admitted only registered trade visitors, while in remaining 2.5 days visitors paid for admission.

In 2019, S.Korea and Hong Kong respectively spent US$32.3 billion and US$26.9 billion on outbound, ranked second and third in Asia after mainland China. But by per capita outbound spending, Hong Kong at US$3583 came ahead of South Korea at US$625. Before pandemic, each ITE draws some 2000 buyers and trade visitors from Guangdong cities of the Bay.

Reflected in exhibitors' comment and survey findings, ITE2022 visitors are travel enthusiasts with spending power and effective pent-up demand! All helpful in kick-starting tourism recovery. Based on interviews on last show day, media reported exhibitors received 10 times more serious enquiries, believing many in Hong Kong can (afford) and have strong travel interest!

ITE's over 60 trade and public seminars, including those faraway destinations like aurora in Canada, Iceland and holidays in Maldives and Saint Petersburg, were often full each with around 100 audiences.

ITE2022 August's online survey on its public visitors found:

55% of 3344 respondents will increase travel budget for the coming year while 35% uncertain;

7% will travel abroad within 1 month, 21% within 3 months while 44% within 6 months;

23% picked Europe and N.America among preferred post-pandemic destinations.

In fact, Hong Kong residents are free to travel abroad even travel restrictions in place upon return including mandatory hotel quarantine, number of departures grew from 71000 in January to 147500 in July this year!

On August 12, Hong Kong cut mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from 7 to 3 days. One major travel agent project this will lead to 4 to 5 fold increase in number of tour groups, say, to Japan in coming months. What's more, further relaxation widely expected.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE 2023 comprising the 37th ITE (Leisure) & 18th ITE MICE will be held from 15-18 June 2023 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Website: www.itehk.com.

