Asia's Largest Retention Marketing Conference, EngageMint, Is Coming to Dubai

The third edition of EngageMint promises to be bigger as it makes its international debut this year. Over 200 attendees, 130 digital consumer brands, 14 cross-industry thought leaders are expected to be a part of the event. The event will feature "EngageMint Awards" which will honor the marketers and leaders who have done exceptional work with respect to user engagement.

Another highlight of the conference is the introduction of "MusicMint" post the main conference, where attendees can enjoy live music, cocktails, and networking.

According to Avlesh Singh (Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage), "Consumer behaviour in the GCC region is evolving rapidly. Consumer brands are undergoing a digital transformation that is highly reflective of India's digital renaissance in the last decade. The EngageMint collective has knowledge and insights from some of the best growth focused professional who obsess over customer delight. Our Dubai edition is an effort towards building a thriving community of such practitioners who can learn from each others experiences."



Some of the notable names who will be speaking at the event include:

Hamad Malik (CMO, Starz Play), Sarah Jones (Co-founder & CEO, Sprii), Amanpreet Singh (Co-founder & COO, Rehlat), Aymane Sennoussi (Head of Product & Growth, Kitab Sawti) & Aniketh Jain (GM, Global Enterprise Business - Kaleyra) to name a few.

The theme of the event is #StopMarketingStartEngaging, which brings forth fresh ideas, actionable strategies, and profound insights across different business verticals.

The conference is mainly fenced around boosting user engagement and retention for sustainable business growth keeping effective retention marketing strategies as the weapon. "For me, EngageMint is the best gathering of professionals who are talking the most important marketing metric which is User Engagement," says Ankur Warikoo, Co-Founder & CEO.

"I really loved how the event is structured with high-quality speakers, lessons and learnings," says Mona Gandhi, Founding member of Growth Team at Airbnb.

The event is sponsored by AWS (Title Sponsors), Kaleyra & Kenscio (Associate Sponsors).

EngageMint is an initiative by WebEngage, a customer data platform-cum-marketing automation suite for B2C businesses backed by data-driven personalization, in-depth analytics & real-time tracking.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999199/EngageMint_PR_Cover.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999200/WebEngage_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WebEngage