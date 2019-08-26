Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- September (9FJ) Networking Hub: Staying ahead of the curve

Scheduled for September 16 to 19 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, 9FJ will bring together about 250 established manufacturers, up-and-coming design talents and artisanal brands in one of the industry's most diverse and content-packed fashion jewellery and accessories sourcing events. It will be held concurrently with the biggest global jewellery marketplace in the industry -- the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

"We have rounded up experts who will share their insights and studies on topics encompassing design directions, colour trends and 3D printing technologies," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "We will also have buzz-worthy sessions focusing on visual merchandising strategies that are tied to a seller's social media channels, and targeted social media marketing. Clearly, these topics are timely and relevant to those who are serious about growing their fashion jewellery and accessories business."

To date, six sessions will be held at the Networking Hub -- a space within 9FJ that encourages collaboration, learning and innovation.

On September 16, topics will focus on colour trends and visual merchandising. Maryann Wong, Director of Sales & Marketing at Pantone Asia-Pacific, will deliver a presentation on "Colour As Oasis For Autumn/Winter 2020/21".The key colour trends, according to Pantone, are "neon, rich saturated shades and strong, modern pastels with texture, reflection and shine acting as integral partners in the way colours are seen and executed."

Also on September 16, Gladys Chan, Design Director of GLADC studio, and Roland Wong, 3D design expert and jewellery designer, will highlight the importance of delivering a unified message through visual merchandising and social media marketing

3D printing technologies will be the prevailing themes of the two seminars scheduled for September 17. Li Bin, Design Director of Shenzhen YiZhi Technology Co Ltd and Guangdong LongQueen Jewelry Co Ltd, will focus his talk on "Going Retro Through 3D Printing Technologies" while Huang Qi, General Manager of Jiangsu Totus Technology Co Ltd, will give a presentation on "New 3D Printing Technology For Mass Jewellery Production".

On September 18, Michael Leow, Asia-Pacific Sales & Marketing Head of Fashion Snoops, will talk about the trends that will sweep the fashion jewellery and accessories scene in the Fall/Winter 2020/21 season. Optimising social media channels for one's business will likewise be the focus of a panel discussion to be hosted by Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide, an online-to-offline business platform that aims to connect, inspire and empower women for entrepreneurial success.

Time 16.09.19 17.09.19 18.09.19 1430-1530 Colour As Oasis For Autumn/Winter 2020/21 Going Retro Through 3D Printing Technologies Fashion Snoops: Jewellery & Accessories Trend Forecast For Autumn/Winter 2020/21









Maryann Wong, Director of Sales & Marketing, Pantone APAC Li Bin, Design Director, Shenzhen YiZhi Technology Co Ltd & Guangdong LongQueen Jewelry Co Ltd Michael Leow, Asia-Pacific Sales & Marketing Head, Fashion Snoops









Language: English Language: Mandarin Language: English







1600-1700 Reinventing Visual Merchandising: When In-store Meets Social New 3D Printing Technology For Mass Jewellery Production How To Use Social Media To Grow Your Business









Gladys Chan, Design Director, GLADC studio Roland Wong, 3D Design Expert & Jewellery Designer Huang Qi, General Manager, Jiangsu Totus Technology Co Ltd Hosted by Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide











Language: Mandarin Language: English









(Information as of 19 August 2019)

