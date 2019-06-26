Asia's Best-in-Class Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards
26 Jun, 2019, 14:30 BST
SINGAPORE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at its annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the annual awards, which is in its 15th year now, to recognize and celebrate best-in-class companies around Asia.
"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the award recipients, allowing them to continue to excel in their respective industries," he added.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
|
AWARD
|
RECIPIENT
|
Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
|
AERODYNE GROUP
|
Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year
|
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR
|
Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership
|
1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
|
AIMS DATA CENTRE SDN BHD
|
Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year
|
POS LAJU
|
Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award
|
GD EXPRESS SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year
|
POS LAJU
|
Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year
|
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
|
Malaysia Food Ingredients Company of the Year
|
GLOBAL SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS (M) SDN. BHD.
|
Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award
|
CUCKOO
|
Malaysia HR Technology Company Of The Year
|
SWINGVY
|
Malaysia Managed Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
|
HEITECH PADU BERHAD
|
Malaysia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year
|
HEITECH PADU BERHAD
|
Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
|
U MOBILE SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Pickup Truck of the Year
|
SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION FOR FORD RANGER
|
Malaysia Project Logistics Service Provider of the Year
|
TRANS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTIKS SDN. BHD.
|
Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD
|
Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year
|
KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year
|
DITROLIC SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
|
OFO TECH SDN BHD
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile Experience
|
U MOBILE SDN BHD
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online Experience
|
U MOBILE SDN BHD
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall Experience
|
U MOBILE SDN BHD
|
Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award
|
SUPERNAP (THAILAND)
|
Thailand Data Center Services Provider of the Year
|
TRUE IDC
|
Thailand Electric Vehicle Charging Company of the Year
|
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL.
|
Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year
|
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC
|
Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year
|
ONE TO ONE CONTACTS
|
Thailand Public Sector Digital Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
|
CAT TELECOM
|
Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
|
MEDEZE
