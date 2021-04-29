Asia's 50 Best Bars Reveals, For The First-time Ever, Bars Ranked Between 51st And 100th In The List

The full ranking of Asia's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021 is included at the end of this press release.

With one week to go before the announcement of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021, sponsored by Perrier, 50 Best has revealed the bars voted onto the extended list for the first time. The ranking is created from the overall Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process and comes as part of 50 Best's overall strategy to recognise a greater number of hospitality establishments as they seek to emerge from restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Mark Sansom, Content Editor for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "The last year has been devastating for hospitality and it is vital that we support as many businesses as possible at part of their recovery. In a historic first for the Asia's 50 Best Bars awards programme, the extended ranking is designed to shine the spotlight on more bars than ever before. As guests begin planning their next bar experiences, this extended list will provide double the choice of exceptional, expert-approved drinking destinations for the months and years ahead."

Japan dominates the 51-100 list with 14 bars featured. New entry Ishinohana in Tokyo places ahead of the pack at No.56, while the other nine bars from Tokyo on the list this year include Bar Landscape at No.57, Mixology Heritage at No.60, The Bellwood at No.69, Bar Orchard Ginza at No.72, Liquid Factory at No.84, Mixology Salon at No.87, Tender at No.88, Memento Mori at No.98, and Gen Yamamoto at No.99. From Nara, Lamp Bar is awarded the No.62 spot, while Kyoto's Bar Rocking Chair is placed No.80. Two bars from Japan are also tied at No.94 – Ark Lounge from Aomori and Bar D from Kanagawa.

Singapore's bars secure six spots on the list including three newcomers – Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall at No.71, Live Twice at No.75 and Junior The Pocket Bar at No.82. Gibson by the Jigger & Pony Group is at No.66, Employees Only at No.70 and The Other Room at No.79.

Thailand is represented by six bars including four new entries for Bangkok – Niks Anuman's Asia Today at No.52, Thaipioka at No.53, 008 Bar at No.81 and Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned at No.85. Rabbit Hole ranks at No.67 and Smalls comes in at No.93.

China boasts five entries on the extended list: Shanghai's Epic is a new entry at No.64 and is named the Campari One To Watch. The Old Man Hong Kong is at No.54, 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana and Shady Acres, both from Hong Kong, place at No.65 and No.68 respectively, while Macau's Goa Nights rounds off at No.100.

South Korea makes a strong showing with Seoul's Pussyfoot Saloon leading the pack at No.63. Mixology Bar (No.86), Soko (No.89), Southside Parlor (No.92) and Pine & Co (No.97) are featured by Asia's 50 Best for the first time.

Sri Lanka and Vietnam each make their first appearance on the list this year, with two bars from the former: Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar in Colombo at No.73 and Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya at No.91. Vietnam grabs three entries: Ne Cocktail Bar in Hanoi at No.76, Summer Experiment in Ho Chi Minh at No.77, and Hybrid in Nha Trang at No.96.

Manila leads the way in the Philippines, led by The Back Room at No.51, Oto at No.61, and Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails at No.100. Two new bars from Indonesia break into the ranking – Wishbone from Semarang is placed No.74, while A/A Bar from Jakarta earns the No.83 spot. Other notable entries include New Delhi's Hoots' at No.59, Kuala Lumpur's Pahit at No.78, and Taipei's Mu at No.90. Mu is helmed by Bannie Kang, the winner of this year's Mancino Bartenders' Bartender Award.

The sixth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 6th May, beginning at 6pm HK/Singapore time (3.30pm India; 5pm Thailand; 7pm Japan). Bar and cocktail lovers are invited to join the digital countdown of the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 through The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.

EDITOR'S NOTES

51-100 List





Ranking Establishment City Country

51 The Back Room Manila Philippines

52 Asia Today Bangkok Thailand

53 Thaipioka Bangkok Thailand

54 The Old Man Hong Kong China

55 Draft Land Taipei Taiwan

56 Ishinohana Tokyo Japan

57 Bar Landscape Tokyo Japan

58 Coley Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

59 Hoots' New Delhi India

60 Mixology Heritage Tokyo Japan

61 Oto Manila Philippines

62 Lamp Bar Nara Japan

63 Pussyfoot Saloon Seoul South Korea

64 Epic Shanghai China

65 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana Hong Kong China

66 Gibson Singapore Singapore

67 Rabbit Hole Bangkok Thailand

68 Shady Acres Hong Kong China

69 The Bellwood Tokyo Japan

70 Employees Only Singapore Singapore

71 Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall Singapore Singapore

72 Bar Orchard Ginza Tokyo Japan

73 Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar Colombo Sri Lanka

74 Wishbone Semarang Indonesia

75 Live Twice Singapore Singapore

76 Ne Cocktail Bar Hanoi Vietnam

77 Summer Experiment Ho Chi Minh Vietnam

78 Pahit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

79 The Other Room Singapore Singapore

80 Bar Rocking Chair Kyoto Japan

81 008 Bar Bangkok Thailand

82 Junior The Pocket Bar Singapore Singapore

83 A/A Bar Jakarta Indonesia

84 Liquid Factory Tokyo Japan

85 Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned Bangkok Thailand

86 Mixology Bar Seoul South Korea

87 Mixology Salon Tokyo Japan

88 Tender Tokyo Japan

89 Soko Seoul South Korea

90 Mu: Taipei Taiwan

91 Smoke & Bitters Hiriketiya Sri Lanka

92 Southside Parlor Seoul South Korea

93 Smalls Bangkok Thailand

*94 Ark Lounge Aomori Japan

*94 Bar D Kanagawa Japan

96 Hybrid Nha Trang Vietnam

97 Pine & Co Seoul South Korea

98 Memento Mori Tokyo Japan

99 Gen Yamamoto Tokyo Japan

*100 Goa Nights Macau China

*100 Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails Manila Philippines

*Bars that are tied on the list

For press materials, kindly register via the Media Centre to receive login details.

Registration: https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/media-centre-registration.php

Online media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/#/sign-in

For more information, kindly send your enquiry to:

E: asias50bestbars@foodnews.com.sg

Notes to the Editor:

About Asia's 50 Best Bars

The story started in 2002 with the launch of The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, which has since grown into the most important international dining guide in the world and a hugely influential voice in gastronomy. In 2009, The World's 50 Best Bars list was created, with an annual awards ceremony launched in 2012. Asia's 50 Best Bars was added to the portfolio in 2016. The 50 Best brand now champions a global community of bartenders and chefs, cocktail aficionados and gourmets, who travel the globe to explore and experience the only worldwide ranking for premium drinking and dining. Beyond lists, 50 Best showcases leading trends and highlights upcoming food and drink destinations, while acting as an agent for positive change in the hospitality sector. William Reed Business Media, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.

Our Partners

Perrier – Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Asia Award

Michter's – Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World; sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One Vodka - Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Asahi Super Dry – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award

The London Essence Co. – Official Mixer Partner; sponsor of London Essence Best New Opening Award

Disaronno – Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Heering Cherry Liqueur – Official Cherry Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Heering Legend of the List Award

Mancino Vermouth – Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of Mancino Bartenders' Bartender Award; supplier of Commemorative Shakers

Campari – Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

Matusalem – Official Rum Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award; supplier of Commemorative Scarves

Tia Maria – Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award

Roku Gin – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award

Bellino – Official Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award

Fact Sheet

Date of Awards Ceremony: 6 May 2021

Time of Awards Ceremony: 6.00pm HK/Singapore time

Website: www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia

Twitter: @50BestBars

Instagram: @50BestBars

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/50BestBars/

Hashtag: #Asias50BestBars

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497627/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2021_51_100_List.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497626/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2021_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021