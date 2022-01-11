Asia Pacific to Hold More Than 50% of the Global Aircraft Pumps Market Share

- Electric Motor Driven Aircraft Pumps to Capture Over 40% of the Sales Revenue

- Fact.MR's recently published report on the aircraft pumps market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of material type, technology, pressure, aircraft type, by end user & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: In 2021, the aircraft pumps market was valued at US$ 3.73 billion. In the projection period 2022-2032, sales of aircraft pumps are predicted to approach US$ 6 billion, with a positive CAGR of approximately 5%.

The demand for aircraft pumps is being boosted by an increase in the number of flights, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, as well as technical advancements. Moreover, throughout the evaluation period, aircraft manufacturers are eager to adapt electrically powered pumps.

During the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, sales were negatively impacted as the frequency of domestic and international air travel dropped dramatically. In comparison to 2019, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) reported a nearly 60% drop in passenger flight traffic in 2020. As limitations were gradually relaxed in the aftermath of lower infection rates, prospects began to improve in 2021.

Significant expansion in passenger and freight air travel is driving demand for new aircraft, resulting in increased rivalry among manufacturers in terms of performance optimization and maintenance and operational cost reduction.

By 2035, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the number of air travelers to reach 7.2 billion, with Asia Pacific accounting for the majority of the traffic. China is expected to overtake the United States as the world's largest aviation market by 2024, according to IATA. As traditional airplanes are being phased out in favor of more fuel-efficient models, aircraft pump makers are increasingly focused on high-pressure lightweight features.

In the future, aircraft component manufacturers and OEMs will benefit from a rising customer base combined with low operating expenses. Airlines are increasingly choosing lightweight pumps that might help them save money on fuel. Additionally, increased air passenger traffic is resulting in a shorter replacement cycle, which is driving demand for aircraft pumps in the MRO industry.

The construction of new airports and routes throughout Asia Pacific, including China, India, and Australia, is expected to improve air traffic. The procurement of new aircraft is expected to boost the demand for aircraft pumps.

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific is projected to hold over 50% of the global aircraft pumps market share.

is projected to hold over 50% of the global aircraft pumps market share. By technology, electric motor driven aircraft pumps to account for more than 40% revenue.

By type, jet pumps are anticipated to hold more than 35% market share.

Growth Drivers:

Rising number of flights in Asia Pacific and Europe to propel the demand for aircraft pumps market.

and to propel the demand for aircraft pumps market. Increasing technological advancements to spur the aircraft pumps market growth.

Intelligent pressure pumps has seen wide adoption in aircraft hydraulic systems recently, which has driven the demand for displacement sensors, temperature sensors and pressure sensors.

Key Restraints:

Shift of aircraft manufacturers toward battery-operated systems along with advancements in lithium-ion technology can be a problem for aircraft pump manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

Established companies in the aviation pump industry continue to consolidate their positions, accounting for around 2/5th of the market share. With the goal of remaining compliant with emissions standards, these players are focusing on technologically innovative and tailored product designs, as well as the creation of extremely efficient and lightweight aircraft pumps.

· In March 2021, Triumph Group and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) inked a definitive agreement for the formation of a joint venture to overhaul nacelles for the former's next-generation aircraft manufacture and repair plant in Arkansas.

· In June 2021, Eaton completed its acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems, a prominent manufacturer of air-to-air refueling systems, environmental systems, and actuation, principally for defense industries.

Key Players in the Aircraft Pumps Market are

Honeywell International Plc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Triumph Group Inc.

Woodward Inc.

Cascon Inc.

Weldon Pump LLC

Crissair Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Aircraft Pumps Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the aircraft pumps market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global aircraft pumps market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Type :

Hydraulic Pumps



Fuel Pumps



Lubrication Pumps



Water & Waste



System Pumps



Air Conditioning and Colling Pumps



Jet Pumps

By Technology :

Engine Driven



Electric Motor Driven



Ram Air Turbine Driven



Air Driven

By Pressure :

10 psi to 500 psi



500 psi to 1000 psi



3000 psi to 5000 psi



5000 psi to 6500 psi

By Aircraft Type :

Narrow Body Aircraft



Wide Body Aircraft



Regional Jet



Turboprop

By End User :

OEM



Aftermarket

Key Questions Covered in Aircraft Pumps Market Report

The report offers insight into the aircraft pumps market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for aircraft pumps market between 2022 and 2032.

Aircraft pumps market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Aircraft pumps market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

