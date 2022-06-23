Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $1.24 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of different kinds of cancers, increase in geriatric population, and high-end technological advancements in molecular diagnostics techniques drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Asia–Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application (Colorectal Cancer, Hematological Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Others), Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Fluorescence In-situ Hybridization (FISH), Spectrometry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, and Others) - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2022-2031." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics industry was estimated at 610.17 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $1.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6652

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of different kinds of cancers, increase in geriatric population, growth in biomarker identification system, changes in lifestyle, and high-end technological advancements in molecular diagnostics techniques drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. On the other hand, lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of skilled professionals for handling of the molecular diagnostics techniques impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in government introduce programs to raise proper awareness about cancer so as to reduce the burden of cancer population is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Steep decline in the number of patient visits in clinics and hospitals for cancer diagnosis during the pandemic impacted the Asia–Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered and got back to its previous track.

The lungs cancer segment to retain the lion's share-

By application, the lungs cancer segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in geriatric population, changing lifestyle, and growth in biomarker identification system.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6652

The PCR segment to dominate by 2031-

By application, the PCR segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. Increase in adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as it offers various advantages such as less time-consuming process drives the segment growth. However, the NGS segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is because it is easy to handle and requires low concentration of sample for test.

Rest of Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021-

By region, the market across Rest of Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption and acceptance for personalized medicines, up gradation of healthcare infrastructure, and higher investments for R&D activities across the province. The other countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Key players in the industry-

BioMerieux

Amoy Dx

Sysmex Corporation

F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcares

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Diasorin SP

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Cosmetic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Animal Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

AI in Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Gene Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Telemedicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research