Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Providers Need to Offer Advanced Analytics to Drive Growth Opportunities in the region, finds Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises today are embarking on digital transformation projects at an ever increasing pace. As businesses leverage digital technologies such as cloud, data analytics and IoT among others, the need for cyber security becomes increasingly crucial to protect proprietary IP and private customer data.

However, enterprises lack the in-house expertise to adequately manage cyber security while dealing in an increasingly advanced threat landscape, all while given less resources by management.

This lack of talent and the constant push to meet regulatory compliance is driving the adoption of Managed Security Services (MSS) solutions. Traditional security monitoring is no longer sufficient because of limited log collection and rule-based analysis.

As requirements mature, the limited log collection and rule-based analysis of traditional security monitoring is creating an urgent need for next-generation security solutions. In response, Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) have been introducing solutions that enable advanced detection, faster incident mitigation, global threat intelligence, and deep threat analytics. This shift in enterprise focus from device management to threat management is expected to drive the MSS market from US$1.97 billion in 2017 towards US$4.34 billion in 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1 percent.

"MSSPs are investing in technologies such as anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), advanced malware analysis, and advanced endpoint protection to deliver cloud-based security services," said Kenny Yeo, Industry Principal and Head of the Asia Pacific Cyber Security Practice.

"They are positioning themselves to deal with the shift in demand from point to integrated solutions, as the latter can provide comprehensive security and protect against multiple vulnerabilities," he added.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022, covers the segments of Hosted Security Services (HSS) and customer premises equipment based Management Monitoring Services (MMS). It identifies the key services that had the highest adoption rates in the markets of Greater China Region (GCR), Japan, South Korea, India, ANZ, and across Southeast Asia.

"Japan, Australia, and South Korea led the Asia Pacific market in 2017. The CPE-based MMS segment contributed 61.8 percent of the revenue, and recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 6.6 percent. The remaining was generated by the HSS segment, which recorded a YoY growth of 9.3 percent," noted Yeo.

Successful vendors are expected to make the most of the additional growth opportunities by adopting a series of measures such as:

Designing solutions that offer better security protection and risk management , with improved threat detection, response, and management.

, with improved threat detection, response, and management. Presenting a more holistic cybersecurity posture through MSSP advisory.

posture through MSSP advisory. Focusing on SMEs and enterprises with less-critical infrastructure and business services, as they are more likely to adopt HSS.

and enterprises with less-critical infrastructure and business services, as they are more likely to adopt HSS. Fostering an operating environment that will support the unique hybrid requirements of large, mature customers.

Expanding their portfolio to include advanced security services such as incident response, Managed Endpoint Detection and Response, Management Advanced Threat Detection, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).

Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022

