Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market to Reach $34.15 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of image cameras for automotive applications and surge in demand for image sensor solutions for security & surveillance drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific image sensor market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS Image Sensor (FSI and BSI) and CCD Image Sensor) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense & Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, and Security & Surveillance): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific image sensor industry was estimated at $10.60 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $34.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Rise in adoption of image cameras for automotive applications, increase in use of image sensors in improved medical imaging solutions, and surge in demand for image sensor solutions for security & surveillance drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific image sensor market. On the other hand, rise in adoption of CCD image sensors restrain the growth to some extent. However, increased adoption of image sensor cameras in autonomous vehicles is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 232+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1163

COVID-19 Scenario-

Increase in penetration of consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones, and PCs has worked as the major factor boosting the Asia-Pacific image sensors market during the pandemic.

image sensors market during the pandemic. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles that were created amid the Covid-19 pandemic such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdown globally.

These factors have had a mixed impact on the Asia-Pacific image sensors market.

The CMOS Image Sensor Segment to Retain the Lion's Share-

By technology, the CMOS image sensor segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the Asia-Pacific image sensor market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that CMOS image sensors are being increasingly used in machine vision solutions. The research also analyzes the CCD image sensor.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1163

The Consumer Electronics Segment to Dominate by 2030-

By application, the consumer electronics segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the Asia-Pacific image sensor market. Rise in utilization of image sensor technology across internet of things solutions such as TV, Mobile, and others is boosting the growth of the segment. However, the defense & aerospace segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. Surge in investment by government and private agencies to boost the growth of the machine learning and AI technology across the defense and aerospace sector is fueling the segment growth.

Japan Held the Major Share in 2020-

By region, Japan dominated in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the Asia-Pacific image sensor market. Increasing deployment of next generation image sensor-based applications is propelling the market in Japan. The market across India, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that key players in the market have been developing and adopting various advanced strategies to increase the penetration of image sensor-powered electronics equipment.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1163?reqfor=covid

Key Players in the Industry-

Panasonic Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

Smartsens

Canon Inc.

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Galaxycore Shanghai Limited Corporation

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Environmental Sensor Market is Projected to Reach $3.86 Billion by 2030

Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market is Projected to Reach $2.87 Billion by 2028

Gas Sensor Market is Projected to Reach $1,336.2 Million by 2027

Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market is Projected to Reach at $1,200 Million by 2023

RFID Sensor Market is Projected to Reach $26.67 Billion by 2024

Wearable Sensors Market is Projected to Reach $2,258 Million by 2022

Optical Position Sensor Market is Anticipated to Reach $2,589 Million by 2022

Pre-Book Now With 10% Discount:

Image Sensor Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2030

Optical Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

3D Image Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Speed Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research