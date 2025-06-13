Asia-Pacific (APAC) Missile Market worth $6.26 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile market is estimated to be USD 3.69 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile market is growing fast for several business reasons. First, security tensions between India, China, and Pakistan increase the need for better missiles. Second, governments are spending more to improve missiles with extended range, accuracy, and speed. For example, India's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' program supports making missiles locally to rely less on imports. Third, new technology helps missiles work better, and significant defense budgets and teamwork between governments and companies help make missiles faster in the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Missile Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.69 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 6.26 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Component, Speed, and End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Supply chain vulnerabilities in critical missile subsystems Key Market Opportunities Development of hypersonic weapons Key Market Drivers Need for advanced air defense systems

By end user, the air force segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile market during the forecast period

By end user, the air force segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the APAC missile market because countries spend more on missiles launched from aircraft and improve their air combat systems. Missiles launched from planes give more range, flexibility, and power, which are important in current defense plans. Additionally, nations like India, Australia, and South Korea are adding new fighter jets with smart missiles. Because of rising tensions in the region and the need to react quickly, governments are strengthening their air forces, increasing the need for air-to-air and air-to-ground missile systems.

By component, the guidance, navigation, and control segment is projected to lead the Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile market during the forecast period

By component, the guidance, navigation, and control segment will lead the APAC missile market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for missiles that accurately hit the target. The GNC system in missiles helps them along the correct path and ensures they reach the right spot. These systems use GPS and sensors to track the missile in real-time. Countries like India, Japan, and South Korea want better accuracy and are spending more on new GNC technology. Because of this, GNC has become the region's most essential and most needed part of modern missiles.

India is projected to lead the Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile market during the forecast period

India leads the Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile industry because its growth is connected to strong national security goals and a focus on producing missiles within the country. The government's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' plan encourages local manufacturing, with about 76% of the 2024–25 defense budget reserved for Indian companies. Besides, ongoing tensions with China and Pakistan increase the need for advanced missiles with better range, speed, and accuracy. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has made over 70% of missile parts in India and shares technology with private companies like Bharat Forge and Solar Industries to increase production. For example, in May 2025, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems collaborated to work on new missile systems. These factors make India the top missile market in the region.

RTX Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), LIG Nex1 (South Korea), MBDA (France), Bharat Dynamics Limited (India), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), KONGSBERG (Norway), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel) are the major key players in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) missile companies.

