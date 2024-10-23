Asi Ginio brings a new vision for loyalty to the board as Joyned's new Chairman

JERUSALEM, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyned, an award-winning social revenue pioneer, has announced the appointment of Asi Ginio as its new Chairman of the Board. He brings over 20 years of expertise in travel and hospitality, as well as a proven track record of leadership experience. Having built and managed excellent global teams from the founding stage to scale-ups, Ginio will play a key role in shaping the strategy for the company's continued growth.

Asi Ginio co-founded Tourico Holidays Inc., a global travel wholesaler, where he held the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer. During his time at the company, he was responsible for managing the global distribution and driving revenue, overseeing over 35,000 direct hotel contracts and serving 4,500 clients worldwide, including OTAs, airlines, tour operators, travel clubs, rewards programs, and more.

Under his leadership, Tourico Holidays has become the third-largest player in the bed bank sector, employing 850 people in 26 locations globally and generating more than $1 Billion in sales. In 2017, the business was acquired by two prominent private equity firms to consolidate the space, while Ginio was appointed as Hotelbeds Commercial Strategy Director and Tourico Holidays' CEO.

Passionate about offering opportunities for young people, Ginio was the driving force behind establishing the Tourico Holidays Travel Academy "THTA", which offered an exclusive opportunity for ambitious university graduates who wanted to start a career in the travel industry. In 1999, he set up Tourico Holidays' product development team and deployed its unique Permanent Room Block "PRB" strategy, to create a new industry standard, significantly improving the company's value proposition and profit margins.

"We are thrilled to welcome Asi on board as our new Chairman," said Michael Levinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Joyned. "His extensive experience coupled with visionary leadership will be invaluable as Joyned continues its expansion and delivers exceptional results for travel and hospitality vendors. I am confident that Asi's contributions will further propel our growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Asi Ginio added: "The future travel buyer is very experience-driven and communicates mostly on social media. Travel booking needs to reflect that by offering a more social and collaborative experience. This is where Joyned comes into play, with its out-of-the-box social revenue technology that gives a groundbreaking loyalty advantage to travel brands. I am excited to work with their forward-thinking team and contribute to advancing travel innovation to new heights."

Joyned enables customers to book trips, vacations, and holidays together, making the travel booking experience collaborative. It provides a cross-website, live experience for online shoppers, empowering travel sites of all sizes to own their shoppers' natural social engagements directly on-site. The company's AI-based social revenue platform analyzes and identifies consumer group-buying intent from previously unavailable data. Coupled with actionable insights, it provides visibility into buyers' decision-making process, intent, group dynamics, conversations, and activities to maximize revenue. Global online travel agencies, hotel chains, booking sites, and travel tech providers rely on Joyned to uncover hidden opportunities and optimize their offering thereby maximizing revenue, conversions, and customer lifetime value.

