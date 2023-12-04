Ashwin Sheth Group presents its 15th iconic landmark in Kandivali, Mumbai - 'EDMONT Aurelia'

~ One of the tallest mix-used developments in Kandivali, Mumbai

~ Spread across 2.02 acres of land, EDMONT is carved to perfection for the elites of the society

~ A 51-storey residential marvel integrating modernity, green spaces, and unparalleled amenities offering a global lifestyle

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran real estate player, Ashwin Sheth Group, known for its luxury real estate developments in India, introduces its 15th milestone project in Kandivali West, 'EDMONT,' in Mumbai, India, along with a joint venture with K Hemani. Sprawled over 2.02 acres, EDMONT is a mixed-use development, 51-storey skyscraper integrating retail spaces, with EDMONT Aurelia as its first inaugural phase. Offering spacious 2 and 3 BHK flats along with Jodi flats (2 BHK + 2 BHK), starting from 761 Sq. Ft at INR 2.09 crores onwards, it presents an opportunity for luxurious living and astute investment in Mumbai's thriving real estate landscape.

EDMONT distinguishes itself as a haven of recreational activities, emphasizing expansive open spaces, verdant greenery, and meticulous planning across 60% of its area, situated near serene areas. This project exemplifies the Ashwin Sheth Group's unwavering commitment to excellence, embodying the company's vision of transcending conventional boundaries to offer residents a lifestyle seamlessly blending modernity and comfort.

Expressing his vision for the launch, Mr Ashwin Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwin Sheth Group, said, "Mumbai is expected to see a 5.5 per cent increase in prime residential prices in 2024, driven by high demand and strong economic growth, according to the report by Knight Frank India, and I'm extremely positive about Mumbai's real estate market as investment options for the NRI market and the potential buyers. Our latest project launch in Kandivali, Mumbai, and EDMONT Aurelia represents our vision to redefine Kandivali into a premier global destination. Our focus is on transcending boundaries, offering not just homes but an investment opportunity that resonates with the Indian diaspora. We are keen to curate expansive residences and world-class amenities, meeting the discerning tastes and aspirations of homebuyers in India and across the globe."

The Indian property market is set to reach $1 trillion by 2030, with growing demand in key areas in Mumbai, like Kandivali, as per industry experts. Kandivali is located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, and it is one of the most preferred residential areas in Mumbai. It is well-connected to other parts of Mumbai, making it a potential location for homebuyers and investors. Kandivali has a well-developed and modern social infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, shopping malls, and restaurants, making it a self-sufficient neighbourhood. This has contributed to the growth of the real estate market in the area.

EDMONT offers over 25+ premium amenities, meticulously curated to cater to the global community. Its strategic location ensures effortless access to South Mumbai via S.V. Road and Link Road, positioning it as a premier residential and lifestyle destination. Connectivity to major commercial hubs, like Malad, Goregaon, and Andheri, ensures convenience for NRIs looking for an investment that aligns with their global lifestyle.

The project has been registered via MahaRERA registration number: EDMONT Aurelia - P51800053546

