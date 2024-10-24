Ashling Partners Wins Celonis Partner of the Year at Celosphere 2024

MUNICH, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners has been named Celonis Partner of the Year in the North American category. Announced at the Celosphere 2024 event, this award celebrates Ashling's role as global leaders in the Intelligent Automation space and vital contributors to the Celonis platform.

"We are thrilled to be named the Celonis Game Changer NAM Partner of the Year," says Don Sweeney, Co-Founder at Ashling Partners. "This recognition reflects our dedication to driving impactful business transformation for our clients through process mining and continuous improvement. Working with Celonis has been instrumental in helping organizations uncover value and accelerate their efficiency journey. We're grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing our partnership, delivering innovative solutions that change the game for our clients."

Ashling Partners has played a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of the Celonis Platform Apps Program, notably contributing to the development of the Celonis Maintenance Control Center , an innovative app for manufacturing plants that integrates process data with operational insights, enabling proactive maintenance through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

About Ashling Partners

Ashling Partners drives operational excellence and transformative change through the strategic application of advanced technologies and digital practices. With a focus on Intelligent Automation, Ashling Partners leverages the Celonis platform and other leading technologies to enhance business efficiency, productivity, and innovation for enterprises worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mike DeLeonardis

Chief Growth Officer

Ashling Partners

mike.deleonardis@ashlingpartners.com

www.ashlingpartners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539098/Game_Changer_Badge_Ashling_Partners_1200x1200px.jpg