Ashish Monpara: Building a Sustainable Future Bit by Bit

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Ashish Monpara, Chairman, Modern Group of Industries won the coveted title of Global Leader of the Year 2025 at the 26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum hosted by AsiaOne Media Group on the 19th of September, 2025 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai. This summit spotlighted the strengthening of bilateral trade, investment, and innovation between India, the UAE, and the wider GCC region, while also fostering strategic partnerships across Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The event was a congregation of distinguished entrepreneurs and investors and also saw the presence of some of the world's most influential figures including His Highness Sheikh Al Nuaimi from the Royal family of Ajman, diplomats, celebrities, influencers and professionals from Asia, GCC, Africa, and beyond.

One of the most distinguished business leaders at the forum was Mr. Ashish Monpara, Chairman, Modern Group of Industries, widely known as the 'King of Sugar,' who received the Global Leader of the Year 2025 title. This prestigious recognition celebrates his significant contributions to industrial growth and private sector development across East Africa. Under his visionary leadership, the Modern Group has emerged as one of Uganda's most renowned industrial conglomerates, expanding into multiple sectors including sugar, alcohol distillation, aluminium profiling, tile manufacturing, and organic fertilizers. His efforts have created a profound impact on innovation, sustainable development, and employment, generating over 20,000 jobs across the region. The group produces an impressive 600,000 tonnes of sugar annually, generates its own power and gas, and produces ethanol as a renewable byproduct. This blend of business acumen and sustainability has set a new benchmark for responsible enterprise. So far, the Modern Group has invested over $850 million across East Africa and aims to invest an additional $500 million within the next five years, focusing on pharmaceuticals and steel to drive further growth and regional transformation.

