Asensing Technology Showcases High-Precision Positioning Technologies on World Stage at its CES 2022 Debut

Asensing Technology is engaged in the design and development of safe, efficient and high-precision positioning solutions for autonomous driving. Reliable, exceptional and specialized, Asensing Technology's system is designed for both advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

"We look forward to participating in our first-ever CES in 2022. When it comes to autonomous vehicles, if the vehicle positioning error is too large or exceeds the lane line range, it would cause serious accidents on the road — even if the system has no electrical faults. As a result, it's incredibly important to ensure positioning accuracy of the vehicle at all times. At CES, we hope to display our industry-leading technologies to the world and open the door to future partnership opportunities in overseas markets as we seek to expand our global footprint," said Rongxi Li, Founder and CEO of Asensing Technology.

Using high-definition map data, high-precision positioning data, and visual perception data, Asensing Technology's high-precision positioning system is able to achieve real-time lane-level navigation with high levels of accuracy. When changing lanes at a turning intersection or high-speed on-ramp, the system provides extremely accurate lane-level guidance and reduces any difficulties the user has in understanding navigation — thus improving the safety of autonomous driving in smart vehicles.

Asensing Technology's high-precision positioning system is capable of judging the vehicle's precise location in real-time during severe and extreme weather conditions, assisting autonomous vehicles to make the correct judgments in order to continuously drive within its operational design domain (ODD). This high level of accuracy also reduces the load on computing power and system complexity for autonomous driving systems.

In order to guarantee the quality of its products, Asensing Technology retains complete control over every aspect of development in its high-precision positioning technologies, including functional safety management, system-level design, software and hardware design, support processes, analysis integrity, and overall design. In addition, it is the first company in China to obtain the ISO26262 certification for its high-precision positioning technology, which is an international standard for the functional safety of electrical systems that are installed in road vehicles.

Since its launch, the high-precision positioning system has been incorporated in over 100,000 mass-produced autonomous driving vehicles for ten auto manufacturers in China. To date, its accumulated safe driving mileage has exceeded 10 million kilometers.

Asensing Technology invites members of the media, other exhibitors, and event attendees to visit its booth during CES 2022. For more information, please visit www.asensing.com

About Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd. is an industry-leading technology company that specializes in developing high-precision positioning technology for autonomous vehicles. The company is committed to leading the transformation of autonomous driving positioning technology to improve efficiency and safety for drivers and passengers.

A market leader, Asensing Technology has established in-depth partnerships with nearly a hundred mainstream autonomous vehicle and smart vehicle manufacturers in China, and has supplied industry-leading auto brands with large quantities of its high-precision combined positioning technology and products. At present, Asensing Technology has offices in Shanghai, Suzhou, Nantong, and Beijing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715780/Asensing_lane_level_hingh_precision_positioning_solutions.jpg

SOURCE Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd